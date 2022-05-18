Devices With GNU/Linux and Open Hardware
CHUWI launches RZBOX 2022 mini PC based on AMD RYZEN 7 5800H APU
Chuwi has recently revealed a mini-PC that features the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (3.2GHz – 4.4GHz) integrated with the Radeon RX Vega 8-core GPU (up to 170MHz). Unlike other mini-PCs for light use, the RZBOX 2022 was designed to run modern games, entertainment systems, etc. Price starts at $639 available at Chuwi’s website.
The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H implements the Zen 3 architecture (7nm process), features 8-cores and 16 threads. To complement the powerful processor, there are 16GB DDR4 (3200MHz) and dual-channel memory slots for additional capacity (up to 64GB). As in other previous Chuwi mini-PC models, the RZBOX comes with 512GB SSD and dual M.2 SSD slots for even more storage.
Celebrating the community: Jay
We love being able to share how young people across the world are getting creative with technology and solving problems that matter to them. That’s why we put together a series of films that celebrate the personal stories of young tech creators.
Cannoli: The Fast QEMU Tracer
Cannoli is a high-performance tracing engine for qemu-user. It can record a trace of both PCs executed as well as memory operations. It consists of a small patch to QEMU to expose locations to inject some code directly into the JIT, a shared library which is loaded into QEMU to decide what and how to instrument, and a final library which consumes the stream produced by QEMU in another process, where analysis can be done on the trace.
Cannoli is designed to record this information with minimum interference of QEMU's execution. In practice, this means that QEMU needs to produce a stream of events, and hand them off (very quickly) to another process to handle more complex analysis of them. Doing the analysis during execution of the QEMU JIT itself would dramatically slow down execution.
May Update: Worth The Wait
Hello everyone! This month we’re announcing production of the Pinebook Pro resuming and introduction of Quartz64 model-B. I had an opportunity to meet with TL earlier this month, and got some ear-on time with the Pinebuds, so I dedicated a section to my early impressions from the time spent with the prototype. This update also brings news of SOQuartz Blade hostboard production, camera enablement on the PinePhone Pro and a guest write-up by dsimic addressing issues some users have been experiencing with their PinePhone (Pro) keyboards. There is truly a lot to get to this month, so let’s get into it.
Time to review the phone that I helped make!
This is one awful phone.
If you’re reading this waaaay later, it might have become good, just as Light and Punkt eventually improved. But it’s not now. I’ve used this as my one and only phone for six months.
And since it’s so unusable, that has meant pretty much emergencies & delivieries only.
