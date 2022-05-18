today's howtos
On the Proper use of Post-Its®
Our facilitator diagnosed our dispair, “If you peel post-its from the side, they don’t curl up.”
Change an IP address from dynamic to static with a bash script | Network World
Changing the IP address of a Linux system from dynamic to static is not difficult, but requires a little care and a set of commands that you likely rarely use. This post provides a bash script that will run through the process, collect the needed information and then issue the commands required to make the changes while asking as little as possible from the person running it.
The bulk of the script focusses on making sure that the correct settings are used. For example, it collects the 36-charater universally unique identifier (UUID) from the system so that you never have to type it in or copy and paste it into place.
11 Common ADB Commands You Should Know
The Android Debug Bridge (ADB) is a command-line tool to interact with your Android device from your computer. ADB commands enable you to perform a wide range of tasks, including some that would be difficult or even impossible to achieve without ADB. In this article we cover the essential ADB commands that every Android user should know.
How to install Rider 2022 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Rider 2022 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
What is SSH access? Everything you need to know
SSH (Secure Shell) is a network protocol that enables secure communication between two devices, often used to access remote servers as well as to transfer files or execute commands.
SSH was originally developed by Tatu Ylonen in 1995 to replace Telnet, a network protocol that allowed users to connect to remote computers, most often to test connectivity or to remotely administer a server.
Today, SSH has become the standard for remote access for many organizations, and is used by system administrators to manage servers remotely or to securely connect to their personal computers. SSH is also commonly used to tunnel traffic through untrusted networks, such as public Wi-Fi hotspots.
