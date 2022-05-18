today's leftovers
marginalia.nu goes open source
After a bit of soul searching with regards to the future of the website, I've decided to open source the code for marginalia.nu, all of its services, including the search engine, encyclopedia, memex, etc.
A motivating factor is the search engine has sort of grown to a scale where it's becoming increasingly difficult to productively work on as a personal solo project. It needs more structure. What's kept me from open sourcing it so far has also been the need for more structure. The needs of the marginalia project, and the needs of an open source project have effectively aligned.
A dynamic experimental DNS server, just for fun
Let me introduce you to a new program, an experimental authoritative DNS server intended for dynamic answers (answers depending, for instance, on the client). It is just for fun and it does not pretend to replace existing programs. But you may want to read its source code, or use its online demo, at dyn.bortzmeyer.fr.
My main goal was to have fun. A secondary goal was to have a service to get the IP address used by resolvers to query authoritative name servers. So, as said above, this program is not intended for mission-critical uses.
The program is named Drink, for no special reason. Its source code is available online, under a free-software licence. It uses the Elixir programming language and I'll talk about it later.
A Letter to Discord for not Supporting the Linux Desktop
Disclaimer: This post is not meant to attack the Discord developers, rather to write in hope that Discord will listen to the Linux community about practical issues with the Discord client on the Linux desktop. I also haven’t contacted the Discord developers, so information may be wrong.
TL;DR: Outdated Electron.
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities May 2022
This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.
Google Was "DDoSing" SourceHut For Over A Year - Invidious
Source Hut is a relatively small source forge and for the past year hsa been getting smashed with traffic all coming from the exact same location, coming from a new proxy system introduced by the Go project created by Google
