Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 1st of June 2022 10:37:19 AM
HowTos
  • How To Install qBittorrent on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish

    In this small tutorial, we will show you how to insttall qBittorrent on Ubuntu Systems.

  • Use When Conditional Statements In Ansible Playbooks - OSTechNix

    If you are from a programming or scripting background then you should be familiar with the concept called "conditional statements". The conditional statements allow you to execute the code based on the result of the condition. Similarly in ansible, you can use the when conditional statements to execute tasks. If the condition is evaluated to true, the task will run, else the task will be skipped.

    The syntax for the when conditional statement is as follows. You will learn how to apply the conditional statement with tasks in the subsequent sections.

  • How to Create Local Yum/DNF Repository on RHEL 9

    Hello techies, recently Red Hat has released its latest operating system RHEL 9. RHEL 9 fulfill all the requirements of hybrid cloud. It can be installed on physical server, virtual machine and inside the container image.

    When we don’t have subscription and want to install packages for doing the POCs then setting up local yum or dnf repository will be handy.

    In this guide, we will cover how to create local yum/dnf repository on RHEL 9 using DVD or ISO file step by step.

  • How to Download and Install RHEL 9 for Free

    Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 (RHEL 9), code-named Plow, is now generally available (GA). Red Hat made the announcement on the 18th of May 2022. It takes over from the Beta release which has been around since 3, November 2021.

    RHEL 9 is a number of firsts in the Red Hat family. It is the first major release since the acquisition of Red Hat by IBM in July 2019, and the first major version since the deprecation of the CentOS Project in favor of CentOS Stream which is now the upstream of RHEL.

    RHEL 9 is the latest major version of RHEL and comes with Kernel 5.14 and a host of new software packages and tons of enhancements. It places an emphasis on security, stability, flexibility, and reliability.

  • How To Change Hostname on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to change the hostname on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, A computer name (aka hostname) is a label on a computer network that is used to identify the device. This name also differentiates a particular device from others within a local network. Moreover, this name makes an operating system recognizable in the network, thus making the data exchange within the same network easy.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step change of your hostname on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to Install Vagrant on Ubuntu 22.04

    Vagrant is an open-source command-line utility that enables Linux users to create and manage virtual machines using the virtualization hypervisors like VirtualBox, VMware and others. Before installing Vagrant on any system, you must ensure the installation of a virtualization hypervisor first as this allows you to work in a different environment without shutting down your system.

    This article, guides you in installing Vagrant on Ubuntu 22.04 using the VirtualBox as a virtualization hypervisor.

  • How to Install and Monitor services using Netdata Monitoring Tool on Rocky Linux 8

    Netdata is an open-source monitoring system for Linux-based operating systems. It provides real-time performance and monitoring using beautiful and detailed dashboards. In this tutorial, you will learn to install and monitor various services using Netdata Tool on a Rocky Linux 8 server. We will use Netdata to track the metrics of a LEMP stack and Docker engine.

  • How to Install uGet Download Manager on Ubuntu 22.04

    uGet is a free, lightweight and open-source download manager for Linux users that speeds up the download process. It’s a perfect utility for those who want to download large files on their system. It can easily download multiple files at a time and gives you the option to queue them for faster downloading.

    In this tutorial, you will be able to learn the way to install uGet on Ubuntu 22.04.

  • How to Use Nmap to Scan Open Ports – Examples + Screenshots

    The network is one of the most complex and sensitive components of an IT infrastructure. System administrators must understand various layers, interfaces, protocols, tools, and ports to effectively handle network communication. You must use the correct ports to enable secure communication.

    Nmap is an open-source command-line tool to scan ports, audit network security, detect hosts and services, and get a list of open ports. It was started as a Linux tool and later included on Windows, macOS, and BSD.

  • How to use Secure Boot to validate startup software

    Secure Boot uses digital key pairs to check that SystemTap and other startup code hasn't been altered by a rootkit or similar mechanism.

  • On the Proper use of Post-Its®

    Our facilitator diagnosed our dispair, “If you peel post-its from the side, they don’t curl up.”

  • Change an IP address from dynamic to static with a bash script | Network World

    Changing the IP address of a Linux system from dynamic to static is not difficult, but requires a little care and a set of commands that you likely rarely use. This post provides a bash script that will run through the process, collect the needed information and then issue the commands required to make the changes while asking as little as possible from the person running it. The bulk of the script focusses on making sure that the correct settings are used. For example, it collects the 36-charater universally unique identifier (UUID) from the system so that you never have to type it in or copy and paste it into place.

  • 11 Common ADB Commands You Should Know

    The Android Debug Bridge (ADB) is a command-line tool to interact with your Android device from your computer. ADB commands enable you to perform a wide range of tasks, including some that would be difficult or even impossible to achieve without ADB. In this article we cover the essential ADB commands that every Android user should know.

  • How to install Rider 2022 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Rider 2022 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • What is SSH access? Everything you need to know

    SSH (Secure Shell) is a network protocol that enables secure communication between two devices, often used to access remote servers as well as to transfer files or execute commands. SSH was originally developed by Tatu Ylonen in 1995 to replace Telnet, a network protocol that allowed users to connect to remote computers, most often to test connectivity or to remotely administer a server. Today, SSH has become the standard for remote access for many organizations, and is used by system administrators to manage servers remotely or to securely connect to their personal computers. SSH is also commonly used to tunnel traffic through untrusted networks, such as public Wi-Fi hotspots.

Devices With GNU/Linux and Open Hardware

  • CHUWI launches RZBOX 2022 mini PC based on AMD RYZEN 7 5800H APU

    Chuwi has recently revealed a mini-PC that features the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (3.2GHz – 4.4GHz) integrated with the Radeon RX Vega 8-core GPU (up to 170MHz). Unlike other mini-PCs for light use, the RZBOX 2022 was designed to run modern games, entertainment systems, etc. Price starts at $639 available at Chuwi’s website.

    The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H implements the Zen 3 architecture (7nm process), features 8-cores and 16 threads. To complement the powerful processor, there are 16GB DDR4 (3200MHz) and dual-channel memory slots for additional capacity (up to 64GB). As in other previous Chuwi mini-PC models, the RZBOX comes with 512GB SSD and dual M.2 SSD slots for even more storage. 

  • Celebrating the community: Jay

    We love being able to share how young people across the world are getting creative with technology and solving problems that matter to them. That’s why we put together a series of films that celebrate the personal stories of young tech creators.

  • Cannoli: The Fast QEMU Tracer

    Cannoli is a high-performance tracing engine for qemu-user. It can record a trace of both PCs executed as well as memory operations. It consists of a small patch to QEMU to expose locations to inject some code directly into the JIT, a shared library which is loaded into QEMU to decide what and how to instrument, and a final library which consumes the stream produced by QEMU in another process, where analysis can be done on the trace.

    Cannoli is designed to record this information with minimum interference of QEMU's execution. In practice, this means that QEMU needs to produce a stream of events, and hand them off (very quickly) to another process to handle more complex analysis of them. Doing the analysis during execution of the QEMU JIT itself would dramatically slow down execution.

  • May Update: Worth The Wait

    Hello everyone! This month we’re announcing production of the Pinebook Pro resuming and introduction of Quartz64 model-B. I had an opportunity to meet with TL earlier this month, and got some ear-on time with the Pinebuds, so I dedicated a section to my early impressions from the time spent with the prototype. This update also brings news of SOQuartz Blade hostboard production, camera enablement on the PinePhone Pro and a guest write-up by dsimic addressing issues some users have been experiencing with their PinePhone (Pro) keyboards. There is truly a lot to get to this month, so let’s get into it.

  • Time to review the phone that I helped make!

    This is one awful phone.

    If you’re reading this waaaay later, it might have become good, just as Light and Punkt eventually improved. But it’s not now. I’ve used this as my one and only phone for six months.

    And since it’s so unusable, that has meant pretty much emergencies & delivieries only.

Programming Leftovers

  • Reshaping data values using jq's with_entries

    While I've played around a little with the entries family, this is the first time I've used it for real. Going through the intermediate process of finding myself using map actually has helped me reflect on with_entries very well.

  • Street Maps (of Some Cities)

    Over the last few days, I dabbled with maps in R. Two days ago, I made a map of all the cities I’ve visited. Today, I thought to make street maps of some of them (and other cool cities).

    The dark grey lines are highways and roadways, light grey lines are other streets and blue is water.

  • Field-Value Automata

    When I introduced Quamina, I described the core trick: You prepare an arbitrary JSON blob for automaton-based matching by “Flattening” it into a list of name/value pairs, then sorting them in name order. Today, a closer look at how you work with the flattened data.

  • Writing Unit-Tests and Mocks for UNIX Shells

    In this post, I want to focus on unit tests. A given file containing some shell funtions shall be tested so that it is ensured that the functions formally conform to their specification.

    Now, what does mocking actually mean? Again, some definitions before discussing some real-world examples: [...]

Security Leftovers

