today's howtos
-
How To Install qBittorrent on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish
In this small tutorial, we will show you how to insttall qBittorrent on Ubuntu Systems.
-
Use When Conditional Statements In Ansible Playbooks - OSTechNix
If you are from a programming or scripting background then you should be familiar with the concept called "conditional statements". The conditional statements allow you to execute the code based on the result of the condition. Similarly in ansible, you can use the when conditional statements to execute tasks. If the condition is evaluated to true, the task will run, else the task will be skipped.
The syntax for the when conditional statement is as follows. You will learn how to apply the conditional statement with tasks in the subsequent sections.
-
How to Create Local Yum/DNF Repository on RHEL 9
Hello techies, recently Red Hat has released its latest operating system RHEL 9. RHEL 9 fulfill all the requirements of hybrid cloud. It can be installed on physical server, virtual machine and inside the container image.
When we don’t have subscription and want to install packages for doing the POCs then setting up local yum or dnf repository will be handy.
In this guide, we will cover how to create local yum/dnf repository on RHEL 9 using DVD or ISO file step by step.
-
How to Download and Install RHEL 9 for Free
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 (RHEL 9), code-named Plow, is now generally available (GA). Red Hat made the announcement on the 18th of May 2022. It takes over from the Beta release which has been around since 3, November 2021.
RHEL 9 is a number of firsts in the Red Hat family. It is the first major release since the acquisition of Red Hat by IBM in July 2019, and the first major version since the deprecation of the CentOS Project in favor of CentOS Stream which is now the upstream of RHEL.
RHEL 9 is the latest major version of RHEL and comes with Kernel 5.14 and a host of new software packages and tons of enhancements. It places an emphasis on security, stability, flexibility, and reliability.
-
How To Change Hostname on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to change the hostname on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, A computer name (aka hostname) is a label on a computer network that is used to identify the device. This name also differentiates a particular device from others within a local network. Moreover, this name makes an operating system recognizable in the network, thus making the data exchange within the same network easy.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step change of your hostname on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
How to Install Vagrant on Ubuntu 22.04
Vagrant is an open-source command-line utility that enables Linux users to create and manage virtual machines using the virtualization hypervisors like VirtualBox, VMware and others. Before installing Vagrant on any system, you must ensure the installation of a virtualization hypervisor first as this allows you to work in a different environment without shutting down your system.
This article, guides you in installing Vagrant on Ubuntu 22.04 using the VirtualBox as a virtualization hypervisor.
-
How to Install and Monitor services using Netdata Monitoring Tool on Rocky Linux 8
Netdata is an open-source monitoring system for Linux-based operating systems. It provides real-time performance and monitoring using beautiful and detailed dashboards. In this tutorial, you will learn to install and monitor various services using Netdata Tool on a Rocky Linux 8 server. We will use Netdata to track the metrics of a LEMP stack and Docker engine.
-
How to Install uGet Download Manager on Ubuntu 22.04
uGet is a free, lightweight and open-source download manager for Linux users that speeds up the download process. It’s a perfect utility for those who want to download large files on their system. It can easily download multiple files at a time and gives you the option to queue them for faster downloading.
In this tutorial, you will be able to learn the way to install uGet on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
How to Use Nmap to Scan Open Ports – Examples + Screenshots
The network is one of the most complex and sensitive components of an IT infrastructure. System administrators must understand various layers, interfaces, protocols, tools, and ports to effectively handle network communication. You must use the correct ports to enable secure communication.
Nmap is an open-source command-line tool to scan ports, audit network security, detect hosts and services, and get a list of open ports. It was started as a Linux tool and later included on Windows, macOS, and BSD.
-
How to use Secure Boot to validate startup software
Secure Boot uses digital key pairs to check that SystemTap and other startup code hasn't been altered by a rootkit or similar mechanism.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 395 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Devices With GNU/Linux and Open Hardware
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
34 sec ago
1 hour 29 min ago
13 hours 27 min ago
13 hours 31 min ago
15 hours 37 min ago
18 hours 33 min ago
18 hours 37 min ago
19 hours 48 min ago
21 hours 6 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago