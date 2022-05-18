Excellent Utilities: horcrux – file splitter with encryption and redundancy
This series highlights best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.
horcrux is an open source tool that’s designed to split files and keep them secure with encryption. This encryption doesn’t require remembering a passphrase or retaining a private key. Instead, the utility uses the Shamir Secret Sharing Scheme to break an encryption key into parts that can be recombined to create the original key, but only requiring a certain threshold to do so.
The tool therefore includes redundancy so that you can resurrect the original file without needing access to all of the split files.
