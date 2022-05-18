KDE vs Xfce: Comparing Lean and Mean Desktop Environments
KDE Plasma and Xfce are two popular desktop environment options for lightweight Linux distributions.
While Xfce is still favored more for some of the best lightweight Linux distributions, KDE Plasma is not a resource-heavy desktop either.
To help you pick a suitable desktop environment, we will be comparing some of the most common aspects of a desktop environment.
In case you are exploring some of the best desktop environments for the first time, you might want to know the differences between KDE Plasma and GNOME as well. It should help you choose the ideal desktop for your system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 446 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 1 min ago
4 hours 30 min ago
16 hours 28 min ago
16 hours 32 min ago
18 hours 38 min ago
21 hours 34 min ago
21 hours 38 min ago
22 hours 49 min ago