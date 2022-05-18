de-Googled /e/OS v1 Released Along with a New Brand 'Murena' for Smartphone and Cloud Services
/e/OS is a popular privacy-focused mobile operating system as an alternative to Google’s Android.
The operating system (fork of Lineage OS) eliminates any Google-related dependencies and encourages you to work without relying directly on any Google services.
Instead, it offers some of its solutions as alternatives to offer you a privacy-friendly ecosystem.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 449 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 1 min ago
4 hours 30 min ago
16 hours 28 min ago
16 hours 32 min ago
18 hours 38 min ago
21 hours 34 min ago
21 hours 38 min ago
22 hours 49 min ago