Xfce’s Apps Update for May 2022: New Releases of Xfce Terminal, Panel, and Task Manager
In May 2022, Xfce 4.16 users received two new maintenance updates to the Xfce Terminal modern terminal emulator app that only addressed a regression with the scrollbar position setting, a regression that broke scroll-on-output, an issue with KeyEvents when activating a TAB accelerator, as well as another regression with URL drag-n-drop adding rubbish characters.
