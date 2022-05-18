Linux desktops: KDE vs GNOME
I'm an ardent KDE Plasma Desktop user, but at work I happily use GNOME. Without getting into the question of which desktop I'd take to a desert island (that happens to have a power outlet), I see the merits of both desktops, and I'd rather use either of them than non-open source desktop alternatives.
I've tried the proprietary alternatives, and believe me, they're not fun (it took one over a decade to get virtual workspaces, and the other still doesn't have a screenshot function built in). And for all the collaboration that the KDE and GNOME developers do these days at conferences like GUADEC, there's still a great philosophical divide between the two.
