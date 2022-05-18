Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 1st of June 2022 01:41:31 PM Filed under
Misc
  • Making The Case For COBOL

    Perhaps rather unexpectedly, on the 14th of March this year the GCC mailing list received an announcement regarding the release of the first ever COBOL front-end for the GCC compiler. For the uninitiated, COBOL saw its first release in 1959, making it with 63 years one of the oldest programming language that is still in regular use. The reason for its persistence is mostly due to its focus from the beginning as a transaction-oriented, domain specific language (DSL).

  • Arti 0.4.0 is released: Robustness and API improvements

    Arti is our ongoing project to create a working embeddable Tor client in Rust. It’s not ready to replace the main Tor implementation in C, but we believe that it’s the future.

    Right now, our focus is on making Arti production-quality, by stress-testing the code, hunting for likely bugs, and adding missing features that we know from experience that users will need. We're going to try not to break backward compatibility too much, but we'll do so when we think it's a good idea.

  Costa Rica May Be Pawn in Conti Ransomware Group's Bid to Rebrand, Evade Sanctions
Xfce’s Apps Update for May 2022: New Releases of Xfce Terminal, Panel, and Task Manager

In May 2022, Xfce 4.16 users received two new maintenance updates to the Xfce Terminal modern terminal emulator app that only addressed a regression with the scrollbar position setting, a regression that broke scroll-on-output, an issue with KeyEvents when activating a TAB accelerator, as well as another regression with URL drag-n-drop adding rubbish characters. Read more

de-Googled /e/OS v1 Released Along with a New Brand 'Murena' for Smartphone and Cloud Services

/e/OS is a popular privacy-focused mobile operating system as an alternative to Google’s Android. The operating system (fork of Lineage OS) eliminates any Google-related dependencies and encourages you to work without relying directly on any Google services. Instead, it offers some of its solutions as alternatives to offer you a privacy-friendly ecosystem. Read more

KDE vs Xfce: Comparing Lean and Mean Desktop Environments

KDE Plasma and Xfce are two popular desktop environment options for lightweight Linux distributions. While Xfce is still favored more for some of the best lightweight Linux distributions, KDE Plasma is not a resource-heavy desktop either. To help you pick a suitable desktop environment, we will be comparing some of the most common aspects of a desktop environment.  In case you are exploring some of the best desktop environments for the first time, you might want to know the differences between KDE Plasma and GNOME as well. It should help you choose the ideal desktop for your system. Read more

Excellent Utilities: horcrux – file splitter with encryption and redundancy

This series highlights best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. horcrux is an open source tool that’s designed to split files and keep them secure with encryption. This encryption doesn’t require remembering a passphrase or retaining a private key. Instead, the utility uses the Shamir Secret Sharing Scheme to break an encryption key into parts that can be recombined to create the original key, but only requiring a certain threshold to do so. The tool therefore includes redundancy so that you can resurrect the original file without needing access to all of the split files. Read more

