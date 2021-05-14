today's howtos How to use a ToF laser ranging sensor with Arduino and Wisblock - CNX Software Laser ranging has many applications in production and life, such as ranging, positioning, obstacle avoidance, and so on. Time-of-Flight (ToF) ranging, as a type of laser ranging technology, is often used for real-time object detection in robots, autonomous vehicles, and traffic management because of its accuracy, fast response, and low power consumption. The face detection function of mobile phones also uses this technology. This article will introduce the WisBlock RAK12014 ToF laser ranging sensor module, and use the WisBlock development board to demonstrate how the module works.

How To Install Vue.js on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vue.js on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Vue.js is a progressive JavaScript framework that is reactive and simple to learn. It provides various tools and libraries that are really awesome to adapt and learn. Vue.js helps in building web applications with the knowledge of JavaScript, HTML, and CSS in no time. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Vue.js framework on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

Configuring the Static IPv4 Address on Ubuntu using Netplan The Ubuntu 17.10 and later systems use the Netplan as a new command-line utility for managing network interfaces. It works with the Systemd-networkd or NetworkManager renderes. Netplan configuration files are written in YAML format, allowing you simple-to-complex networking configurations. Which work from the Desktop to the server and from the cloud to IoT devices. This article will help you to configure static IPv4 addresses on Ubuntu systems using the Netplan command-line tool.

Install and Configure SNMP on Ubuntu 22.04/Debian 11 - kifarunix.com In this guide, we are going to learn how to install and configure SNMP on Ubuntu 22.04/Debian 11. SNMP is an acronym for Simple Network Management Protocol. It provides an agentless method of managing and monitoring of network devices and servers for health information, system metrics such as CPU load, Physical Memory usage, number of running processes, service state or any other service/process that support polling over the SNMP protocol.

Add Hosts to LibreNMS Server for Monitoring In this tutorial, you will learn how to add hosts to LibreNMS server for monitoring. LibreNMS is a fully featured MySQL/PHP and SNMP based network monitoring system.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Open source edge detection with OpenCV and Pachyderm | Red Hat Developer You can perform edge detection on images using this Jupyter notebook on any Kubernetes cluster. Learn how.

Join the Red Hat team at OpenJS World 2022 It's that time of the year again and OpenJS World is almost upon us. This annual event brings together both the JavaScript and Web communities, which include not only Node.js, but other OpenJS Foundation projects such as Electron, webpack, and more. Red Hat and IBM will both be back as sponsors, and will be delivering some great talks as well. The last two conferences were remote affairs, but this year's edition will be held in person in Austin, Texas, from June 6th through 10th.

IT leadership: 4 ways to foster healthy disagreement among employees At their best, disagreements can reveal when an organization has built a culture of critical thinking and is tackling challenging problems. At their worst, they can damage working relationships and lead to emotional burnout. As a leader, you can help your employees work through disagreements in a productive and healthy manner by building a culture of awareness that considers a diverse range of opinions and working styles.

Digital transformation: 5 ways to create a realistic strategy Digital transformation is the giant umbrella that encompasses how people work in today’s economy. It’s typically a multi-faceted initiative that goes beyond simply modernizing applications. It encompasses everything that represents the way a business needs to operate in 2022 to deliver exceptional customer experiences. This type of initiative is a shared responsibility. It starts with the CEO, who must be a champion of change, but it must also involve other leaders throughout the organization working together to make transformation happen. Sometimes it will require a Chief Digital Officer to coordinate the response, but one fact is consistent: Without alignment throughout the organization, the effort is likely to fail. And it might just take the company down with it.

CentOS Stream 9 Released – Download DVD ISO Images CentOS Stream is regarded as a continuous-delivery distribution by Red Hat developers. It serves as RHEL’s next point release. Think of it as the security checkpoint for any package that wants to be granted an audience under RHEL 9. For instance, such packages that want to be RHEL-oriented must pass through a series of tests and checks and then push to the CentOS Stream OS environment. These tests and checks are either manual or automated. This platform ensures that packages meet stringent RHEL standards. Therefore, a typical CentOS Stream system and package update are equivalent to an unreleased RHEL OS minor version. The purpose of assigning CentOS Stream such an attribute is to progressively make it as stable as RHEL.