Laser ranging has many applications in production and life, such as ranging, positioning, obstacle avoidance, and so on. Time-of-Flight (ToF) ranging, as a type of laser ranging technology, is often used for real-time object detection in robots, autonomous vehicles, and traffic management because of its accuracy, fast response, and low power consumption. The face detection function of mobile phones also uses this technology.
This article will introduce the WisBlock RAK12014 ToF laser ranging sensor module, and use the WisBlock development board to demonstrate how the module works.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vue.js on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Vue.js is a progressive JavaScript framework that is reactive and simple to learn. It provides various tools and libraries that are really awesome to adapt and learn. Vue.js helps in building web applications with the knowledge of JavaScript, HTML, and CSS in no time.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Vue.js framework on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
The Ubuntu 17.10 and later systems use the Netplan as a new command-line utility for managing network interfaces. It works with the Systemd-networkd or NetworkManager renderes. Netplan configuration files are written in YAML format, allowing you simple-to-complex networking configurations. Which work from the Desktop to the server and from the cloud to IoT devices.
This article will help you to configure static IPv4 addresses on Ubuntu systems using the Netplan command-line tool.
In this guide, we are going to learn how to install and configure SNMP on Ubuntu 22.04/Debian 11. SNMP is an acronym for Simple Network Management Protocol. It provides an agentless method of managing and monitoring of network devices and servers for health information, system metrics such as CPU load, Physical Memory usage, number of running processes, service state or any other service/process that support polling over the SNMP protocol.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to add hosts to LibreNMS server for monitoring. LibreNMS is a fully featured MySQL/PHP and SNMP based network monitoring system.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
You can perform edge detection on images using this Jupyter notebook on any Kubernetes cluster. Learn how.
It's that time of the year again and OpenJS World is almost upon us. This annual event brings together both the JavaScript and Web communities, which include not only Node.js, but other OpenJS Foundation projects such as Electron, webpack, and more.
Red Hat and IBM will both be back as sponsors, and will be delivering some great talks as well. The last two conferences were remote affairs, but this year's edition will be held in person in Austin, Texas, from June 6th through 10th.
At their best, disagreements can reveal when an organization has built a culture of critical thinking and is tackling challenging problems. At their worst, they can damage working relationships and lead to emotional burnout.
As a leader, you can help your employees work through disagreements in a productive and healthy manner by building a culture of awareness that considers a diverse range of opinions and working styles.
Digital transformation is the giant umbrella that encompasses how people work in today’s economy. It’s typically a multi-faceted initiative that goes beyond simply modernizing applications. It encompasses everything that represents the way a business needs to operate in 2022 to deliver exceptional customer experiences.
This type of initiative is a shared responsibility. It starts with the CEO, who must be a champion of change, but it must also involve other leaders throughout the organization working together to make transformation happen. Sometimes it will require a Chief Digital Officer to coordinate the response, but one fact is consistent: Without alignment throughout the organization, the effort is likely to fail. And it might just take the company down with it.
CentOS Stream is regarded as a continuous-delivery distribution by Red Hat developers. It serves as RHEL’s next point release. Think of it as the security checkpoint for any package that wants to be granted an audience under RHEL 9.
For instance, such packages that want to be RHEL-oriented must pass through a series of tests and checks and then push to the CentOS Stream OS environment. These tests and checks are either manual or automated. This platform ensures that packages meet stringent RHEL standards.
Therefore, a typical CentOS Stream system and package update are equivalent to an unreleased RHEL OS minor version. The purpose of assigning CentOS Stream such an attribute is to progressively make it as stable as RHEL.
Release notes for the Genode OS Framework 22.05
The Genode release 22.05 stays true to this year's roadmap. According to the plan, we continue our tradition of revising the framework's documentation as part of the May release. Since last year, the Genode Foundations book is accompanied with the Genode Platforms document that covers low-level topics. The second revision has just doubled in size (Section Updated and new documentation).
Functionality-wise, the added support for WireGuard-based virtual private networks is certainly the flagship feature of the release. Section WireGuard briefly introduces the new component while leaving in-depth information to a dedicated article.
Among the other topics of the release, our continued work on device drivers stands out. We managed to bring Genode's lineup of PC drivers ported from the Linux kernel up to the kernel version 5.14.21 using Genode's unique DDE-Linux porting approach. As described by Section New generation of DDE-Linux-based PC drivers, this work comprises complex drivers like the wireless LAN stack including Intel's Wifi driver and the latest Intel display driver. At the framework's side, the modernization of Genode's platform driver for PC hardware is in full swing. Even though not yet used by default, the new driver has reached feature parity with the original PC-specific platform driver while sharing much of its code base with the growing number of ARM platform drivers such as the FPGA-aware platform-driver for Xilinx Zynq (Section Xilinx Zynq).
Regarding the PinePhone, Genode 22.05 introduces the basic ability to issue and receive phone calls, which entails the proper routing of audio signals and controlling the LTE modem. Furthermore, in anticipation of implementing advanced energy-management strategies, the release features a custom developed firmware for the PinePhone's system-control processor. Both topics are outlined in Section PinePhone while further details and examples are given in dedicated articles.
The release is wrapped up by usability improvements of the framework's light-weight event-tracing mechanism, low-level optimizations, and API refinements.
11 Best Xfce Themes to Give Your Linux Desktop a Modern Look
Xfce is known for being one of the most lightweight desktop environments yet flexible enough to carry out heavy loads easily.
One major issue with Xfce is that its default interface may look old and outdated to many users. This could be offputting for some new users who prefer beautiful-looking Linux distributions.
