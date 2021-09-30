The new Plasma System Monitor is a great example of the wider Linux ecosystem. There was a tool, called KSysGuard, which worked pretty well. And so, a new tool was created, which for quite a while lacked the functional parity and was far buggier. This new tool was called Plasma System Monitor. Now, it has become the Plasma default, the old tool is gone, but you still don't quite get the functionality equivalence, and the graphs are significantly worse (by default and else). Feels like a lot of unnecessary effort. Linux, and modern software to boot. That said, Plasma System Monitor is an extensible program, and you can tweak its look & feel. You can add new custom graphs, edit the existing ones, and make it work the way you want it. This is great, for tinkering nerds who want to invest time in something like this. This is horrible for the average user, who just needs to see some basic metrics for their system. But hey. The wheel of code must forever turn. Hopefully, this tutorial slash rant provides the necessary guidance to help you tame Plasma System Monitor to your liking, so that you can have a reasonably productive and accurate experience. Now you have the tools to be your own ... whatever. Thank you for reading, and see you soon.

today's leftovers Mozilla Releases Security Updates for Firefox, Firefox ESR, and Thunderbird | CISA Mozilla has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in Firefox, Firefox ESR, and Thunderbird. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

Mozilla Privacy Blog: Enhancing trust and security on the internet – browsers are the first line of defence [Ed: No, browsers are probably the weakest link, more so with JavaScript turned on] Enhancing trust and security online is one of the defining challenges of our time – in the EU alone, 37% of residents do not believe they can sufficiently protect themselves from cybercrime. Individuals need assurance that their credit card numbers, social media logins, and other sensitive data are protected from cybercriminals when browsing. With that in mind, we’ve just unveiled an update to the security policies that protect people from cybercrime, demonstrating again the critical role Firefox plays in ensuring trust and security online. Browsers like Firefox use encryption to protect individuals’ data from eavesdroppers when they navigate online (e.g. when sending credit card details to an online marketplace). But protecting data from cybercriminals when it’s on the move is only part of the risk we mitigate. Individuals also need assurance that they are sending data to the correct domain (e.g., “amazon.com”). If someone sends their private data to a cybercriminal instead of to their bank, for example, it is of little consolation that the data was encrypted while getting there.

15 Best Websites for Downloading Open Source Software in 2022 Open source software mainly known as (OSS) is used as an open development process. Linux supports a lot of open source software. Open source software is licensed software that you will have the codes to modify. However, there are many websites where you can download open source software for your Linux, but it is a little bit difficult for you to find these websites for downloading OSS. However, we can help you are looking for some websites for downloading open source software. And this content is all about those websites.

Agathe Porte: Status update, May 2022 I have finally found how to make my fonts-creep2 package work on my Debian machines. The solution was to not use the TTF file that contains the Bitmap glyphs, but instead generate an OTB file, which is an OpenType format for Bitmap fonts.

Installation of “CentOS Stream 9″ with Screenshots When Red Had shifted CentOS from a major release structure to a rolling release, users were angry as hell but CentOS went smooth, and recently they came up with their new release of CentOS Stream in collaboration with Red Hat Engineers and Community. So before going to the installation part let’s understand should you rely on CentOS Stream and what it offers in its new release.