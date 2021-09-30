Android Leftovers
Plasma System Monitor & custom graphs
The new Plasma System Monitor is a great example of the wider Linux ecosystem. There was a tool, called KSysGuard, which worked pretty well. And so, a new tool was created, which for quite a while lacked the functional parity and was far buggier. This new tool was called Plasma System Monitor. Now, it has become the Plasma default, the old tool is gone, but you still don't quite get the functionality equivalence, and the graphs are significantly worse (by default and else). Feels like a lot of unnecessary effort. Linux, and modern software to boot.
That said, Plasma System Monitor is an extensible program, and you can tweak its look & feel. You can add new custom graphs, edit the existing ones, and make it work the way you want it. This is great, for tinkering nerds who want to invest time in something like this. This is horrible for the average user, who just needs to see some basic metrics for their system. But hey. The wheel of code must forever turn. Hopefully, this tutorial slash rant provides the necessary guidance to help you tame Plasma System Monitor to your liking, so that you can have a reasonably productive and accurate experience. Now you have the tools to be your own ... whatever. Thank you for reading, and see you soon.
today's leftovers
-
Mozilla has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in Firefox, Firefox ESR, and Thunderbird. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
-
Enhancing trust and security online is one of the defining challenges of our time – in the EU alone, 37% of residents do not believe they can sufficiently protect themselves from cybercrime. Individuals need assurance that their credit card numbers, social media logins, and other sensitive data are protected from cybercriminals when browsing. With that in mind, we’ve just unveiled an update to the security policies that protect people from cybercrime, demonstrating again the critical role Firefox plays in ensuring trust and security online.
Browsers like Firefox use encryption to protect individuals’ data from eavesdroppers when they navigate online (e.g. when sending credit card details to an online marketplace). But protecting data from cybercriminals when it’s on the move is only part of the risk we mitigate. Individuals also need assurance that they are sending data to the correct domain (e.g., “amazon.com”). If someone sends their private data to a cybercriminal instead of to their bank, for example, it is of little consolation that the data was encrypted while getting there.
-
Open source software mainly known as (OSS) is used as an open development process. Linux supports a lot of open source software. Open source software is licensed software that you will have the codes to modify. However, there are many websites where you can download open source software for your Linux, but it is a little bit difficult for you to find these websites for downloading OSS. However, we can help you are looking for some websites for downloading open source software. And this content is all about those websites.
-
I have finally found how to make my fonts-creep2 package work on my Debian machines. The solution was to not use the TTF file that contains the Bitmap glyphs, but instead generate an OTB file, which is an OpenType format for Bitmap fonts.
-
When Red Had shifted CentOS from a major release structure to a rolling release, users were angry as hell but CentOS went smooth, and recently they came up with their new release of CentOS Stream in collaboration with Red Hat Engineers and Community.
So before going to the installation part let’s understand should you rely on CentOS Stream and what it offers in its new release.
today's howtos
-
Cron is a simple UNIX utility that manages and schedules the execution of commands in your computer. It was first developed in 1987 by Paul Vixie and it has since become an invaluable tool in Linux-based operating systems for both administrators and users alike.
Nowadays, there are a number of cron implementations and rewrites that you can easily install in your Linux system. Despite the differences, these programs all share the same Vixie Cron lineage.
As such, this article aims to provide a basic overview of how the original Vixie cron works, its syntax, and how you can use it to schedule tasks in your Linux system.
-
In Ubuntu 22.04, you’ll find that the MPV media player does NOT have window border and title-bar out-of-the-box.
That’s quite annoying! You can no longer drag resizing the app window. And, title bar buttons (minimize, maximize, and close) only appear when you hover over the window during video playback.
-
In this tutorial, we are going to explain in step-by-step detail how to setup Apache, PHP, and MongoDB on Ubuntu 20.04
We will install the Apache Web server, the latest PHP version, and the MongoDB database server. The purpose of this post is to explain how can these three different types of services be configured on one server for future development tasks and the building of an amazing application. MongoDB is a free open-source, NoSQL backend database server, which works perfectly with Apache Web server and PHP as a scripting language.
-
Upgrading to the latest beta (development) release of Ubuntu is easier than you might think. By default, Ubuntu won't tell you when there is a new development version available. You can, however, check for one and upgrade to it with just a few quick commands at the terminal.
A Word of Warning Before We Begin
Development versions of Ubuntu are likely to be unstable and contain bugs. A development release is an unfinished product that may behave in unpredictable ways. You should not install any type of pre-release version of Ubuntu on any system that serves a mission-critical purpose.
It is highly recommended that you back up all of your data and create a bootable USB containing your current Ubuntu version before attempting any of the steps that follow. If you should suffer a catastrophic failure you will be able to reinstall a working copy of Ubuntu and restore your data from the backup.
You should also be aware that once you upgrade your system to a development version, it can not be undone. There is no way to downgrade or roll back the update. If you decide later that you want to return to the previous version of Ubuntu, you will have to reinstall it.
With that said, the entire upgrade process will take place at the command line. So, go ahead and open a terminal window, and let's get started.
-
Youtube has a really nice RSS feature that is extremely well hidden.
-
We previously covered other methods for dealing with logical structures to control the flow of the code. In this article, we will cover another method to repeat code until some value is false.
A While Loop allows the code to loop ‘while’ a value is true. Once the value is false, the loop stops.
-
In my previous article, we went through the process of compiling and installing Nginx from source. I left off with a basic configuration for loading the default html page. In this article, I’m going to pick up where I left off. We are going to expand on our configuration to add some functionality to our demo site.
Recent comments
2 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 56 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 28 min ago
8 hours 35 min ago
8 hours 51 min ago
9 hours 34 min ago
11 hours 4 min ago
23 hours 2 min ago
23 hours 5 min ago