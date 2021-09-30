Plasma System Monitor & custom graphs
The new Plasma System Monitor is a great example of the wider Linux ecosystem. There was a tool, called KSysGuard, which worked pretty well. And so, a new tool was created, which for quite a while lacked the functional parity and was far buggier. This new tool was called Plasma System Monitor. Now, it has become the Plasma default, the old tool is gone, but you still don't quite get the functionality equivalence, and the graphs are significantly worse (by default and else). Feels like a lot of unnecessary effort. Linux, and modern software to boot.
That said, Plasma System Monitor is an extensible program, and you can tweak its look & feel. You can add new custom graphs, edit the existing ones, and make it work the way you want it. This is great, for tinkering nerds who want to invest time in something like this. This is horrible for the average user, who just needs to see some basic metrics for their system. But hey. The wheel of code must forever turn. Hopefully, this tutorial slash rant provides the necessary guidance to help you tame Plasma System Monitor to your liking, so that you can have a reasonably productive and accurate experience. Now you have the tools to be your own ... whatever. Thank you for reading, and see you soon.
