LWM Coverage From LSFMM 2022

Federico Mena-Quintero: Accessibility repositories are now merged

at-spi2-core's DBus interfaces, the way the registry daemon works, atk's interfaces and their glue in at-spi2-atk via libatspi... all of these are tightly coupled. You can't make a change in the libatspi API without changing at-spi2-atk, and a change in the DBus interfaces really has to ripple down to everything, but keeping things as separate repositories makes it hard to keep them in sync. I am still in the process of learning how the accessibility code works, and my strategy to learn a code base, besides reading code while taking notes, is to do a little exploratory refactoring. However, when I did a little refactoring of bit of at-spi2-core's code, the tests that would let me see if that refactoring is correct were in another repository! This is old code, written before unit tests in C were doable in a convenient fashion, so it would take a lot more refactoring to get it to a unit-testable state. I need end-to-end tests instead...

Lilbits: The $219 Pinebook Pro Linux laptop returns, GNOME is becoming more mobile-friendly, and Google Pixel 7 prototypes in the wild

It’s been a few years since Pine64 began shipping the PineBook Pro laptop to customers looking for a cheap, Linux-friendly notebook with an ARM-based processor. But due to global supply chain issues, it’s been out of stock at the Pine64 Store for most of the past year. Now it’s coming back and should be available for purchase by July for $219. While the laptop’s specs are starting to look a little dated by 2022 standards, it’s hard to beat that price, and Pine64 isn’t ready to announce a new model just yet. The company’s been keeping plenty busy with other product launches though. Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web. The PineBook Pro is a $219 Linux laptop with a 14 inch FHD IPS LCD display, a Rockchip RK3399 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. It’s been out of stock for a year due to supply chain issues, but it will be available again by July, 2022.