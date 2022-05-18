Lilbits: The $219 Pinebook Pro Linux laptop returns, GNOME is becoming more mobile-friendly, and Google Pixel 7 prototypes in the wild
It’s been a few years since Pine64 began shipping the PineBook Pro laptop to customers looking for a cheap, Linux-friendly notebook with an ARM-based processor. But due to global supply chain issues, it’s been out of stock at the Pine64 Store for most of the past year. Now it’s coming back and should be available for purchase by July for $219.
While the laptop’s specs are starting to look a little dated by 2022 standards, it’s hard to beat that price, and Pine64 isn’t ready to announce a new model just yet. The company’s been keeping plenty busy with other product launches though.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
mesa 22.1.1
Hi list, I'd like to announce mesa 22.1.1, the first maintanence release of the 22.1 series. Things are about where I'd expect for where we are in the cycle, and I'm happy. We've got a bit of everything here, zink, intel, and Panfrost being the biggest sets of changes, but some aco, zsn, llvm/lavapipe radv, nir, glsl, r300, aco, svga, and core mesa changes as well. I'll see you all again shortly for 22.0, and then again in two weeks for 22.1.2 Cheers, Dylan
Warp: a Fantastically Simple File Transfer App for Linux
Warp is a simple, no-fuss file transfer app for Linux desktops. Like, seriously simple. Built in GTK4, Warp offers the sort of clean, focused UI we more commonly associate with Mac apps than Linux ones. Not that user-friendly file transfer apps are unique or exclusive to Linux. Plenty exist. Yet Warp does something that tools I’ve written about in the past, like Linux Mint’s (terrific) Warpinator, don’t: it lets you send files outside of your local network. Or to quote the Warp page on Flathub: “Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.” Which is kinda neat. The extra-LAN capability makes Warp the ideal tool to reach for when you want to share a file with friend/colleague but don’t want to go through the predictable hassle of uploading it to a cloud-based service, generating a shareable link, sharing the link, them complaining the link doesn’t work, you having to check again… and so on. Just open Warp, select the file to “send”, and copy the shareable code it generates. The recipient just opens Warp, clicks “receive”, punches in the code and… et voila: digital transference through the binary ether.
