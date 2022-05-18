Language Selection

Federico Mena-Quintero: Accessibility repositories are now merged

Thursday 2nd of June 2022 12:25:09 AM
Development
GNOME

at-spi2-core's DBus interfaces, the way the registry daemon works, atk's interfaces and their glue in at-spi2-atk via libatspi... all of these are tightly coupled. You can't make a change in the libatspi API without changing at-spi2-atk, and a change in the DBus interfaces really has to ripple down to everything, but keeping things as separate repositories makes it hard to keep them in sync.

I am still in the process of learning how the accessibility code works, and my strategy to learn a code base, besides reading code while taking notes, is to do a little exploratory refactoring.

However, when I did a little refactoring of bit of at-spi2-core's code, the tests that would let me see if that refactoring is correct were in another repository! This is old code, written before unit tests in C were doable in a convenient fashion, so it would take a lot more refactoring to get it to a unit-testable state. I need end-to-end tests instead...
mesa 22.1.1

Hi list,

I'd like to announce mesa 22.1.1, the first maintanence release of the
22.1 series. Things are about where I'd expect for where we are in the
cycle, and I'm happy. We've got a bit of everything here, zink, intel,
and Panfrost being the biggest sets of changes, but some aco, zsn,
llvm/lavapipe radv, nir, glsl, r300, aco, svga, and core mesa changes as
well. I'll see you all again shortly for 22.0, and then again in two
weeks for 22.1.2

Cheers,
Dylan
Programming Leftovers

  • Sparky news 2022/05

    The 5th monthly Sparky project and donate report of 2022...

  • 15 open-source Tailwind-based UI frameworks and component libraries

    Tailwind is a free, open-source utilities-first CSS framework. It was featured in dozens of projects by developers who use different frameworks as Vue, React, Angular, Blaze, Meteor, Svelte, and others. As its popularity is growing, developers start building their own custom libraries on top of Tailwind.

  • CapRover is an Open-source PaaS for productive deployment

    Easiest app/database deployment platform and webserver package for your NodeJS, Python, PHP, Ruby, Go applications.

  • Jenkins vs. Chef | All you need to know

    Jenkins is an open-source continuous integration server. It provides continuous integration services for software development, mostly used in highly customized builds of software. And it is a continuous integration service for software development which you can primarily utilize in highly customized software builds. Continuous Integration (CI) is a software development process in which members of a team merge their work on a regular basis; typically, each individual integrates at least once each day, resulting in several integrations per day. To uncover integration faults as fast as possible, an automated build evaluates each integration (which includes a test). Further, the goal of CI is to ensure that all code committed to a shared repository can be built and tested, validating not only that the code works but also that it will continue to work properly when integrated with other code changes.

  • May GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali: eleven new GNU releases!

Warp: a Fantastically Simple File Transfer App for Linux

Warp is a simple, no-fuss file transfer app for Linux desktops. Like, seriously simple. Built in GTK4, Warp offers the sort of clean, focused UI we more commonly associate with Mac apps than Linux ones. Not that user-friendly file transfer apps are unique or exclusive to Linux. Plenty exist. Yet Warp does something that tools I’ve written about in the past, like Linux Mint’s (terrific) Warpinator, don’t: it lets you send files outside of your local network. Or to quote the Warp page on Flathub: “Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.” Which is kinda neat. The extra-LAN capability makes Warp the ideal tool to reach for when you want to share a file with friend/colleague but don’t want to go through the predictable hassle of uploading it to a cloud-based service, generating a shareable link, sharing the link, them complaining the link doesn’t work, you having to check again… and so on. Just open Warp, select the file to “send”, and copy the shareable code it generates. The recipient just opens Warp, clicks “receive”, punches in the code and… et voila: digital transference through the binary ether. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Customize the Ubuntu Dock to Look Like macOS

    One of the major features of the GNOME 42 desktop environment is a highly-customizable dock or dash. Let's look at how you can customize the new dock in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) or later to have a similar look to that of macOS.

  • How to install Natron on a Chromebook in 2022

    Today we are looking at how to install Natron on a Chromebook in 2022. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • 8 Ways to Count Lines in a File in Linux - ByteXD

    Counting lines in a Linux file can be hectic if you don’t know the applicable commands and how to combine them. This tutorial makes the process comfortable by walking you through eight typical commands to count lines in a file in Linux. For example, the word count, wc, command’s primary role, as the name suggests, is to count words. However, since a group of words forms a line, you can use the command to count lines besides characters and words.

