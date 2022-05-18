Federico Mena-Quintero: Accessibility repositories are now merged
at-spi2-core's DBus interfaces, the way the registry daemon works, atk's interfaces and their glue in at-spi2-atk via libatspi... all of these are tightly coupled. You can't make a change in the libatspi API without changing at-spi2-atk, and a change in the DBus interfaces really has to ripple down to everything, but keeping things as separate repositories makes it hard to keep them in sync.
I am still in the process of learning how the accessibility code works, and my strategy to learn a code base, besides reading code while taking notes, is to do a little exploratory refactoring.
However, when I did a little refactoring of bit of at-spi2-core's code, the tests that would let me see if that refactoring is correct were in another repository! This is old code, written before unit tests in C were doable in a convenient fashion, so it would take a lot more refactoring to get it to a unit-testable state. I need end-to-end tests instead...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 402 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
mesa 22.1.1
Hi list, I'd like to announce mesa 22.1.1, the first maintanence release of the 22.1 series. Things are about where I'd expect for where we are in the cycle, and I'm happy. We've got a bit of everything here, zink, intel, and Panfrost being the biggest sets of changes, but some aco, zsn, llvm/lavapipe radv, nir, glsl, r300, aco, svga, and core mesa changes as well. I'll see you all again shortly for 22.0, and then again in two weeks for 22.1.2 Cheers, Dylan
Programming Leftovers
Warp: a Fantastically Simple File Transfer App for Linux
Warp is a simple, no-fuss file transfer app for Linux desktops. Like, seriously simple. Built in GTK4, Warp offers the sort of clean, focused UI we more commonly associate with Mac apps than Linux ones. Not that user-friendly file transfer apps are unique or exclusive to Linux. Plenty exist. Yet Warp does something that tools I’ve written about in the past, like Linux Mint’s (terrific) Warpinator, don’t: it lets you send files outside of your local network. Or to quote the Warp page on Flathub: “Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.” Which is kinda neat. The extra-LAN capability makes Warp the ideal tool to reach for when you want to share a file with friend/colleague but don’t want to go through the predictable hassle of uploading it to a cloud-based service, generating a shareable link, sharing the link, them complaining the link doesn’t work, you having to check again… and so on. Just open Warp, select the file to “send”, and copy the shareable code it generates. The recipient just opens Warp, clicks “receive”, punches in the code and… et voila: digital transference through the binary ether.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
38 min 20 sec ago
3 hours 24 min ago
3 hours 47 min ago
4 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 5 min ago
8 hours 27 min ago
8 hours 42 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
13 hours 6 min ago