How To Install Signal Messenger on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Signal Messenger on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Signal Messaging is a free, open-source messaging app that can be used to share text, voice messages, photos, videos, GIFs, and files for free. Signal messenger is one of the better forms of communication for those that require the utmost privacy.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Signal Messenger on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Optimizing Linux Pipes | Hackaday
In CPU design, there is Ahmdal’s law. Simply put, it means that if some process is contributing to 10% of your execution, optimizing it can’t improve things by more than 10%. Common sense, really, but it illustrates the importance of knowing how fast or slow various parts of your system are. So how fast are Linux pipes? That’s a good question and one that [Mazzo] sets out to answer.
The inspiration was a highly-optimized fizzbuzz program that clocked in at over 36GB/s on his laptop. Is that a common speed? Nope. A simple program using pipes on the same machine turned in not quite 4 GB/s. What accounts for the difference?
What follows is a great use of performance measuring tools and optimization. Along the way there is plenty of exposition about how pipes work inside the kernel. In addition, some other subjects rear up including paging and huge pages. Using huge pages accounted for a 50% improvement, for example.
Installing Nagios on OpenBSD 7.1
Nagios is regarded as the industry standard for IT infrastructure monitoring. It’s fairly easy to use, flexible and provides a ton of extensibility. In this article, we’re going to see how to install nagios on OpenBSD 7.1.
Install OpenProject Server for your team on the Docker platform
OpenProject is an open-source project management software. OpenProject is the fasted and safest way for teams to connect, structure their work and achieve results. Organize your own task and assign tasks to a teammate.
How to install microk8s on Ubuntu 22.04
In this post, you will learn install microk8s on Ubuntu 22.04.
MicroK8s is a CNCF-certified upstream Kubernetes deployment that runs entirely on your workstation or edge device. Being a snap it runs all Kubernetes services natively (i.e. no virtual machines) while packing the entire set of libraries and binaries needed. Installation is limited by how fast you can download a couple of hundred megabytes and the removal of MicroK8s leaves nothing behind.
How to install Apache Maven on CentOS 9 Stream
Developing an application requires certain tools that help us to improve creation and coding times. In the case of Java, one of them is Maven. This tool provides us with a whole set of utilities for the administration of a Java project. So, today you will learn how to install Apache Maven on CentOS 9 Stream.
How to deploy Joomla with Docker | TechRepublic
Joomla is a world-class, open-source content management system that is search-engine and mobile-friendly, multilingual and flexible; it also offers unlimited design potential. With more than 110 million downloads, 10,000+ extensions and templates, Joomla is used on 2 million+ websites. You might deploy Joomla for business websites or portals, e-commerce or online publications.
With the help of Docker, you can quickly deploy a containerized version of Joomla and use it for just about anything. Let’s do just that.
How to install OpenLDAP on Ubuntu Server 22.04 | TechRepublic
Jack Wallen guides you through the steps for installing both OpenLDAP and the LDAP Account Manager on Ubuntu Server 22.04.
How to install MediaWiki on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout
Let’s learn the steps to install MediaWiki on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish server to run your own Wiki system such as Wikipedia.
Mediawiki is an open-source management software for content in the form of a wiki system that makes websites such as Wikipedia.org possible. With the help of MediaWiki, you can not only read a website together with other users but also edit it in real-time. You can quickly and easily put texts, photos, and movies on your Mediawiki page.
With the help of MediaWiki, you can quickly edit, delete or publish the content of your website. Mediawiki keeps every currently saved change without deleting the previous versions. If you accidentally deleted important content, you can restore it at any time. It enables joint editing of content and is suitable, among other things, for building knowledge databases or log collections.
PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest
Games: Psychonauts 2, 3200 Games on Steam Deck, FEX 2206 Tagged
Unifont 14.0.04 Released
4 June 2022 Unifont 14.0.04 is now available. This is a minor release to fix an issue with parallel font builds. It also contains updates to some glyphs, notably in the Runic script.
