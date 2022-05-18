Language Selection

  • How To Install Signal Messenger on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Signal Messenger on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Signal Messaging is a free, open-source messaging app that can be used to share text, voice messages, photos, videos, GIFs, and files for free. Signal messenger is one of the better forms of communication for those that require the utmost privacy.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Signal Messenger on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • Optimizing Linux Pipes | Hackaday

    In CPU design, there is Ahmdal’s law. Simply put, it means that if some process is contributing to 10% of your execution, optimizing it can’t improve things by more than 10%. Common sense, really, but it illustrates the importance of knowing how fast or slow various parts of your system are. So how fast are Linux pipes? That’s a good question and one that [Mazzo] sets out to answer.

    The inspiration was a highly-optimized fizzbuzz program that clocked in at over 36GB/s on his laptop. Is that a common speed? Nope. A simple program using pipes on the same machine turned in not quite 4 GB/s. What accounts for the difference?

    What follows is a great use of performance measuring tools and optimization. Along the way there is plenty of exposition about how pipes work inside the kernel. In addition, some other subjects rear up including paging and huge pages. Using huge pages accounted for a 50% improvement, for example.

  • Installing Nagios on OpenBSD 7.1

    Nagios is regarded as the industry standard for IT infrastructure monitoring. It’s fairly easy to use, flexible and provides a ton of extensibility. In this article, we’re going to see how to install nagios on OpenBSD 7.1.

  • Install OpenProject Server for your team on the Docker platform

    OpenProject is an open-source project management software. OpenProject is the fasted and safest way for teams to connect, structure their work and achieve results. Organize your own task and assign tasks to a teammate.

  • How to install microk8s on Ubuntu 22.04

    In this post, you will learn install microk8s on Ubuntu 22.04.

    MicroK8s is a CNCF-certified upstream Kubernetes deployment that runs entirely on your workstation or edge device. Being a snap it runs all Kubernetes services natively (i.e. no virtual machines) while packing the entire set of libraries and binaries needed. Installation is limited by how fast you can download a couple of hundred megabytes and the removal of MicroK8s leaves nothing behind.

  • How to install Apache Maven on CentOS 9 Stream

    Developing an application requires certain tools that help us to improve creation and coding times. In the case of Java, one of them is Maven. This tool provides us with a whole set of utilities for the administration of a Java project. So, today you will learn how to install Apache Maven on CentOS 9 Stream.

  • How to deploy Joomla with Docker | TechRepublic

    Joomla is a world-class, open-source content management system that is search-engine and mobile-friendly, multilingual and flexible; it also offers unlimited design potential. With more than 110 million downloads, 10,000+ extensions and templates, Joomla is used on 2 million+ websites. You might deploy Joomla for business websites or portals, e-commerce or online publications.

    With the help of Docker, you can quickly deploy a containerized version of Joomla and use it for just about anything. Let’s do just that.

  • How to install OpenLDAP on Ubuntu Server 22.04 | TechRepublic

    Jack Wallen guides you through the steps for installing both OpenLDAP and the LDAP Account Manager on Ubuntu Server 22.04.

  • How to install MediaWiki on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout

    Let’s learn the steps to install MediaWiki on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish server to run your own Wiki system such as Wikipedia.

    Mediawiki is an open-source management software for content in the form of a wiki system that makes websites such as Wikipedia.org possible. With the help of MediaWiki, you can not only read a website together with other users but also edit it in real-time. You can quickly and easily put texts, photos, and movies on your Mediawiki page.

    With the help of MediaWiki, you can quickly edit, delete or publish the content of your website. Mediawiki keeps every currently saved change without deleting the previous versions. If you accidentally deleted important content, you can restore it at any time. It enables joint editing of content and is suitable, among other things, for building knowledge databases or log collections.

PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest

  • Of Mice, Men & Magazine

    Last month, we ran an article from Agent Smith that caused a shiitake mushroom storm. Quite literally. Agent Smith, a.k.a. Alessandro Ebersol, is a frequent contributor to The PCLinuxOS Magazine. He has stepped up to help produce exclusive content for The PCLinuxOS Magazine when virtually no one else would. He is passionate about battling the continuing and continued overreach of Big Tech. He is passionate about PCLinuxOS. He is passionate about gaming on PCLinuxOS. Living in Brazil, he sometimes has a different take on events than many of the other people who volunteer for The PCLinuxOS Magazine. Out of the storm that developed from "that" article, it has become apparent that there are some significant misunderstandings or misconceptions about the magazine that need to be cleared up. That is the reason for this article.

  • Repo Review: Video Editors

    Whether you're creating YouTube videos, producing a cinematic film, or simply assembling a collection of your old home movies, having a decent video editor is essential. Thankfully, there are many free options available. In this article, I'll give a quick overview of what I believe are the best video editors available in the PCLinuxOS repository.

  • From The Chief Editor's Desk...

    PCLinuxOS is a great operating system for everyone. I think I might have just found one of our youngest users.

  • PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase

Games: Psychonauts 2, 3200 Games on Steam Deck, FEX 2206 Tagged

  • Game Zone: Psychonauts 2 On Linux!!!

    Although not as well known as the LEGO, "The Incredibles" and Sonic adventure game franchises, Psychonauts 2 is the creation of famed designer Tim Schafer from Double Fine Studios. Humorous, charismatic and touching, the game has amazing graphics and great gameplay. Continuing the story of the acrobat Rex, the main character from previous titles Psychonauts and Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, the game brings more amazing acrobatic moves, several references and a world full of content to be explored.

  • 3200 Games On The Steam Deck with Ender Lilies and Divinity Original Sin 2 as Verified

    The past week has been fairly slow in additions of verified/playable games for the Steam Deck, following the previous 3100 games milestone. There are now more than 3200 games validated (3222 games to be precise at the time of publication) on the Steam Deck – in two categories...

  • FEX 2206 Tagged!

    Steam started enabling the chromium sandbox. Seccomp isn’t supported in FEX-Emu so it was crashing early on. Forcibly disable it trying to use the sandbox using an application profile. This lets the game library be visible again, although it can take a while to appear.

  • How to Setup and Manage VirtualBox VMs on a Headless Server

    This guide explains how to install and configure VirtualBox on a remote headless server and remotely control its virtual machines with the RemoteBox app. VirtualBox is free cross-platform virtualization software that may be installed as application software on any operating system. It allows you to run virtual machines (VMs) on a single physical machine and use them alongside the actual machine. Each virtual machine can run its operating systems, such as Linux, Windows, Unix, and Solaris.

  • Inkscape Tutorial: Create A Sketch Effect

    I've been looking at some of the Inkscape tutorials on the YouTube channel "Logos by Nick". He has a lot of good stuff. One tutorial I enjoyed was one called the Sketch Effect. I'll review it here. Sketch Effect uses the path effect, Hatches, and it's kinda fun. You can apply the path effect to nearly anything, and most of what I'll explain here is the settings included to make things look the way you want. To start, create a square in Inkscape. Click on Paths > Path effects. The window you get has nothing because this is a new project and you haven't chosen any path effects for it yet. At the bottom, it says Click button to add an effect, and there's a plus sign in the bottom left corner of the window.

  • Nginx – Virtual Hosts (Part 2)

    This is a continuation of my previous article. So you might want to check that out first. In this article, we’re going to expand upon our existing configuration and explore some of the features that nginx provides.

  • Buffers in Vim [Complete Beginner's Guide]
  • How to Install Teleport on Ubuntu 20.04 - Atechtown

    Linux is the ideal system for the deployment and administration of network infrastructures. This is due to the security, stability, and efficiency of the system. So, today you will learn how to install Teleport on Ubuntu 20.04

  • ls sort by size: List Files by Size in Linux Command Line

    Learn to sort files by their size using the ls command in the Linux terminal. Also learn about finding the biggest files.

  • How to install the EGroupware community server

    Groupware is a free, open-source groupware software intended for businesses from small to enterprises. Its primary functions allow users to manage contacts, appointments, projects, and to-do lists.

Unifont 14.0.04 Released

4 June 2022 Unifont 14.0.04 is now available. This is a minor release to fix an issue with parallel font builds. It also contains updates to some glyphs, notably in the Runic script. Read more

