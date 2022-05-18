Orange Pi 800 Keyboard PC - A Raspberry Pi 400 alternative powered by Rockchip RK3399
There’s now a Raspberry Pi 400 alternative with the Orange Pi 800 Keyboard PC that offers a very similar design, but it is powered by a Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core Cortex-A72/A53 processor,
Like the Raspberry Pi model, the Orange Pi 800 comes with 4GB RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 3.0 ports, and one USB 2.0 port, but it also adds 64GB on-board flash storage and features one full-size HDMI port capable for 4Kp60 resolution plus a VGA port, instead of two micro HDMI ports.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 816 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest
Games: Psychonauts 2, 3200 Games on Steam Deck, FEX 2206 Tagged
today's howtos
Unifont 14.0.04 Released
4 June 2022 Unifont 14.0.04 is now available. This is a minor release to fix an issue with parallel font builds. It also contains updates to some glyphs, notably in the Runic script.
Recent comments
24 min 50 sec ago
37 min 25 sec ago
1 hour 16 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
15 hours 35 min ago
15 hours 45 min ago
21 hours 43 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 12 hours ago