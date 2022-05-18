Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

ARM vs. RISC-V: Is one better than the other?

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 4th of June 2022 04:18:04 AM Filed under
Hardware

If you wanted to make a CPU, and you’re not AMD or Intel, there are two real choices: ARM and RISC-V. But what are the differences between the two, and why do companies choose one over the other? These questions are fundamentally intertwined with differing philosophies about open source hardware and what’s best for the processor and computing industry.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest

  • Of Mice, Men & Magazine

    Last month, we ran an article from Agent Smith that caused a shiitake mushroom storm. Quite literally. Agent Smith, a.k.a. Alessandro Ebersol, is a frequent contributor to The PCLinuxOS Magazine. He has stepped up to help produce exclusive content for The PCLinuxOS Magazine when virtually no one else would. He is passionate about battling the continuing and continued overreach of Big Tech. He is passionate about PCLinuxOS. He is passionate about gaming on PCLinuxOS. Living in Brazil, he sometimes has a different take on events than many of the other people who volunteer for The PCLinuxOS Magazine. Out of the storm that developed from "that" article, it has become apparent that there are some significant misunderstandings or misconceptions about the magazine that need to be cleared up. That is the reason for this article.

  • Repo Review: Video Editors

    Whether you're creating YouTube videos, producing a cinematic film, or simply assembling a collection of your old home movies, having a decent video editor is essential. Thankfully, there are many free options available. In this article, I'll give a quick overview of what I believe are the best video editors available in the PCLinuxOS repository.

  • From The Chief Editor's Desk...

    PCLinuxOS is a great operating system for everyone. I think I might have just found one of our youngest users.

  • PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase

Games: Psychonauts 2, 3200 Games on Steam Deck, FEX 2206 Tagged

  • Game Zone: Psychonauts 2 On Linux!!!

    Although not as well known as the LEGO, "The Incredibles" and Sonic adventure game franchises, Psychonauts 2 is the creation of famed designer Tim Schafer from Double Fine Studios. Humorous, charismatic and touching, the game has amazing graphics and great gameplay. Continuing the story of the acrobat Rex, the main character from previous titles Psychonauts and Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, the game brings more amazing acrobatic moves, several references and a world full of content to be explored.

  • 3200 Games On The Steam Deck with Ender Lilies and Divinity Original Sin 2 as Verified

    The past week has been fairly slow in additions of verified/playable games for the Steam Deck, following the previous 3100 games milestone. There are now more than 3200 games validated (3222 games to be precise at the time of publication) on the Steam Deck – in two categories...

  • FEX 2206 Tagged!

    Steam started enabling the chromium sandbox. Seccomp isn’t supported in FEX-Emu so it was crashing early on. Forcibly disable it trying to use the sandbox using an application profile. This lets the game library be visible again, although it can take a while to appear.

today's howtos

  • How to Setup and Manage VirtualBox VMs on a Headless Server

    This guide explains how to install and configure VirtualBox on a remote headless server and remotely control its virtual machines with the RemoteBox app. VirtualBox is free cross-platform virtualization software that may be installed as application software on any operating system. It allows you to run virtual machines (VMs) on a single physical machine and use them alongside the actual machine. Each virtual machine can run its operating systems, such as Linux, Windows, Unix, and Solaris.

  • Inkscape Tutorial: Create A Sketch Effect

    I've been looking at some of the Inkscape tutorials on the YouTube channel "Logos by Nick". He has a lot of good stuff. One tutorial I enjoyed was one called the Sketch Effect. I'll review it here. Sketch Effect uses the path effect, Hatches, and it's kinda fun. You can apply the path effect to nearly anything, and most of what I'll explain here is the settings included to make things look the way you want. To start, create a square in Inkscape. Click on Paths > Path effects. The window you get has nothing because this is a new project and you haven't chosen any path effects for it yet. At the bottom, it says Click button to add an effect, and there's a plus sign in the bottom left corner of the window.

  • Nginx – Virtual Hosts (Part 2)

    This is a continuation of my previous article. So you might want to check that out first. In this article, we’re going to expand upon our existing configuration and explore some of the features that nginx provides.

  • Buffers in Vim [Complete Beginner's Guide]
  • How to Install Teleport on Ubuntu 20.04 - Atechtown

    Linux is the ideal system for the deployment and administration of network infrastructures. This is due to the security, stability, and efficiency of the system. So, today you will learn how to install Teleport on Ubuntu 20.04

  • ls sort by size: List Files by Size in Linux Command Line

    Learn to sort files by their size using the ls command in the Linux terminal. Also learn about finding the biggest files.

  • How to install the EGroupware community server

    Groupware is a free, open-source groupware software intended for businesses from small to enterprises. Its primary functions allow users to manage contacts, appointments, projects, and to-do lists.

Unifont 14.0.04 Released

4 June 2022 Unifont 14.0.04 is now available. This is a minor release to fix an issue with parallel font builds. It also contains updates to some glyphs, notably in the Runic script. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6