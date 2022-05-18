Games: Steam Deck, Proton, and More
Steam Deck now lets you override display resolution for games
Have some games on Steam Deck that won't get the right resolution? Now you can force them into what you want. This will be useful for quite a lot of retro games especially, and some that just won't behave.
Proton 7.0-3 in testing, will bring more game compatibility to Linux and Steam Deck
Valve and their partner CodeWeavers are working towards the next major upgrade of Proton, the compatibility layer for running Windows games on Linux and the Steam Deck.
There's another big Queer Games Bundle live on itch.io for 2022
Want to support queer creators? Now is a good chance for you, while also grabbing a whole chunk of games too in the Queer Games Bundle 2022.
Hands of Necromancy is an upcoming GZDoom powered dark fantasy shooter
Love retro shooters? How about those with a little magical flair to them and dark fantasy? The GZDoom engine powered Hands of Necromancy is coming to Steam with a teaser demo up now.
Old Skies is an upcoming time travel adventure from Wadjet Eye Games
Another great looking point and click adventure is on the way from Wadjet Eye Games! They just recently teased their latest called Old Skies. They also confirmed on Twitter it will support Linux too and there will be a demo available during Steam Next Fest which happens next week.
Oxygen Not Included sees the 'Fast Friends' update out & now Steam Deck Verified
The wonderful Oxygen Not Included from Klei Entertainment has seen a big free update released, which also brings with it full support for the Steam Deck and it's now Verified.
