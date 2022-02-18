today's leftovers
-
New York state passes first-ever ‘right to repair’ law for electronics
The New York state legislature has passed the United States’ first “right to repair” bill covering electronics. Called the Fair Repair Act, the measure would require all manufacturers who sell “digital electronic products” within state borders to make tools, parts, and instructions for repair available to both consumers and independent shops.
Having passed the legislature, it is awaiting signature by Governor Kathy Hochul, who is expected to support the measure. The measure will take effect one year after it passes into law.
-
Ransomware groups rebrand to dodge sanctions [iophk: Windows TCO]
Ransomware groups that have been sanctioned by the U.S. government are switching their tactics to evade sanctions and continue to receive ransom payments, according to a report released Thursday by cybersecurity firm Mandiant.
-
The Open Source Software Security Mobilization Plan: Takeaways for security leaders
[Ed: Linux Foundation is a front group for proprietary software companies; seems inadequate for it to speak on such issues, in effect promoting anti-Free software FUD]
The Linux Foundation and the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) have introduced the Open Source Software Security Mobilization Plan. This is in response to attacks on the software supply chain and an uptick in interest in securing them. Supply chains are appealing targets to malicious actors because they can compromise a single point and have a cascading impact across the ecosystem of customers, as the SolarWinds and Log4j attacks have shown.
-
OpenCost Kubernetes Cost Monitoring and Optimization Project Launches
Multiple vendors including AWS, Google, Kubecost, and SUSE are supporting the open source OpenCost project for Kubernetes cost monitoring.
-
How To Enable SSH On FreeBSD
Create A Normal User In FreeBSD
Enable SSH Access On FreeBSD
Start ssh Service On FreeBSD
SSH Into FreeBSD As Normal User
Enable SSH Root Access In FreeBSD
SSH Into FreeBSD As Root User
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 818 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest
Games: Psychonauts 2, 3200 Games on Steam Deck, FEX 2206 Tagged
today's howtos
Unifont 14.0.04 Released
4 June 2022 Unifont 14.0.04 is now available. This is a minor release to fix an issue with parallel font builds. It also contains updates to some glyphs, notably in the Runic script.
Recent comments
24 min 50 sec ago
37 min 25 sec ago
1 hour 16 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
15 hours 35 min ago
15 hours 45 min ago
21 hours 43 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 12 hours ago