New Issue of Linux Magazine
-
The fight for Init Freedom
Devuan, with its promise of Init Freedom, provides users an alternative to systemd as an init process.
-
The Tor Network: Tools for private and secure browsing
-
Zack's Kernel News
-
Sparkling gems and new releases from the world of Free and Open Source Software
-
Boost your Wordle streak with Go
-
Exploring the BlueSpice wiki tool
-
Locking down the Thunderbolt interface
-
The New Boss
-
A download manager for the shell
-
Your NAS isn't enough – you still need to back up your data!
-
Ubuntu 22.04 and Fedora 36
-
Creating charts with LibreOffice Calc
-
This month in Linux Voice.
-
Danielle Foré Has an Update for elementary OS 7
-
Change internal logic from relays to an Arduino
-
Transform web pages into EPUB files
-
Dog House – Local Internet Support
-
Manage Internet uploads with Portmaster
-
Tracking school information with AlekSIS
-
A Plex alternative
-
Use fzf and fzy to add fuzzy search tools to the shell
-
A modern terminal emulator
-
Launching distributions from a browser
-
Create a digital spirit level with the ESP32
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 751 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest
Games: Psychonauts 2, 3200 Games on Steam Deck, FEX 2206 Tagged
today's howtos
Unifont 14.0.04 Released
4 June 2022 Unifont 14.0.04 is now available. This is a minor release to fix an issue with parallel font builds. It also contains updates to some glyphs, notably in the Runic script.
Recent comments
24 min 50 sec ago
37 min 25 sec ago
1 hour 16 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
15 hours 35 min ago
15 hours 45 min ago
21 hours 43 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 12 hours ago