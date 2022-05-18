today's leftovers
Attract contributors to your open source project with authenticity
It's not a secret that maintaining an open source project is often thankless and time-consuming work. However, I've learned that there's one shared joy among open source maintainers: They love building with a group of technologists who passionately believe in their vision.
On github as a social network
Slowly I began to realize that these social networking sites were echo-chambers that really didn't mean much at all.
[...]
Github is the worst kind of social networking site. Like a virus, it has infected my mind and is constantly getting me to engage with it. It's a social networking site that I have to use for work.
[...]
Github isn't just a code repository, it's a social networking site. The network effect makes it really hard to host other open source projects anywhere else.
[...]
I really like sourcehut[1] and will be moving everything there. There are no "engagement" features like stars or trending projects. Drew, more than anyone, has made me realize that you don't have to participate in social networking in order to have people use your projects.
What Counts as “Good Faith Security Research?”
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) recently revised its policy on charging violations of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), a 1986 law that remains the primary statute by which federal prosecutors pursue cybercrime cases. The new guidelines state that prosecutors should avoid charging security researchers who operate in “good faith” when finding and reporting vulnerabilities. But legal experts continue to advise researchers to proceed with caution, noting the new guidelines can’t be used as a defense in court, nor are they any kind of shield against civil prosecution.
How to List UFW Firewall Rules
UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall) is an easy-to-use command-line-based program to manage the Netfilter firewall. It acts as a frontend for iptables configuration using simple commands. UFW is originally designed for Ubuntu OS and has been available since the 8.04 LTS version.
How To Install Vivaldi Browser on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vivaldi Browser on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Vivaldi is a multi-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. Is based on Chromium, its minimalistic user interface and features such as tab stacking and tiling, built-in ad blocker and trackers, custom themes, quick commands, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Vivaldi web browser on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
The Return Of The Bearded Linux Man!
Hackaday Podcast 171: Rent The Apple Toolkit, DIY An Industrial CNC, Or Save The Birds With 3D Printing
Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Staff Writer Dan Maloney for a tour of the week’s best and brightest hacks. We begin with a call for point-of-sale diversity, because who wants to carry cash? We move on to discussing glass as a building material, which isn’t really easy, but at least it can be sintered with a DIY-grade laser. Want to make a call on a pay phone in New York City? Too late — the last one is gone, and we offer a qualified “good riddance.” We look at socially engineering birds to get them away from what they should be really afraid of, discuss Apple’s potential malicious compliance with right-to-repair, and get the skinny on an absolute unit of a CNC machine. Watching TV? That’s so 2000s, but streaming doesn’t feel quite right either. Then again, anything you watch on a mechanical color TV is pretty cool by definition.
Learning Linux: 6 Linux Tips That Will Make You Feel Like a Pro
Linux has many benefits, the biggest of which is that it's open-source. It allows you to have the freedom to develop and create without the constraints of a more extensive system. If you've chosen to start using Linux as your OS, remember to keep the tips here in mind when you start coding.
PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest
Games: Psychonauts 2, 3200 Games on Steam Deck, FEX 2206 Tagged
today's howtos
Unifont 14.0.04 Released
4 June 2022 Unifont 14.0.04 is now available. This is a minor release to fix an issue with parallel font builds. It also contains updates to some glyphs, notably in the Runic script.
