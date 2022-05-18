Language Selection

today's leftovers

Saturday 4th of June 2022
Misc
  • Attract contributors to your open source project with authenticity

    It's not a secret that maintaining an open source project is often thankless and time-consuming work. However, I've learned that there's one shared joy among open source maintainers: They love building with a group of technologists who passionately believe in their vision.

  • On github as a social network

    Slowly I began to realize that these social networking sites were echo-chambers that really didn't mean much at all.

    [...]

    Github is the worst kind of social networking site. Like a virus, it has infected my mind and is constantly getting me to engage with it. It's a social networking site that I have to use for work.

    [...]

    Github isn't just a code repository, it's a social networking site. The network effect makes it really hard to host other open source projects anywhere else.

    [...]

    I really like sourcehut[1] and will be moving everything there. There are no "engagement" features like stars or trending projects. Drew, more than anyone, has made me realize that you don't have to participate in social networking in order to have people use your projects.

  • What Counts as “Good Faith Security Research?”

    The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) recently revised its policy on charging violations of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), a 1986 law that remains the primary statute by which federal prosecutors pursue cybercrime cases. The new guidelines state that prosecutors should avoid charging security researchers who operate in “good faith” when finding and reporting vulnerabilities. But legal experts continue to advise researchers to proceed with caution, noting the new guidelines can’t be used as a defense in court, nor are they any kind of shield against civil prosecution.

  • How to List UFW Firewall Rules

    UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall) is an easy-to-use command-line-based program to manage the Netfilter firewall. It acts as a frontend for iptables configuration using simple commands. UFW is originally designed for Ubuntu OS and has been available since the 8.04 LTS version.

  • How To Install Vivaldi Browser on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vivaldi Browser on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Vivaldi is a multi-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. Is based on Chromium, its minimalistic user interface and features such as tab stacking and tiling, built-in ad blocker and trackers, custom themes, quick commands, etc.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Vivaldi web browser on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • The Return Of The Bearded Linux Man!
  • Hackaday Podcast 171: Rent The Apple Toolkit, DIY An Industrial CNC, Or Save The Birds With 3D Printing

    Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Staff Writer Dan Maloney for a tour of the week’s best and brightest hacks. We begin with a call for point-of-sale diversity, because who wants to carry cash? We move on to discussing glass as a building material, which isn’t really easy, but at least it can be sintered with a DIY-grade laser. Want to make a call on a pay phone in New York City? Too late — the last one is gone, and we offer a qualified “good riddance.” We look at socially engineering birds to get them away from what they should be really afraid of, discuss Apple’s potential malicious compliance with right-to-repair, and get the skinny on an absolute unit of a CNC machine. Watching TV? That’s so 2000s, but streaming doesn’t feel quite right either. Then again, anything you watch on a mechanical color TV is pretty cool by definition.

  Learning Linux: 6 Linux Tips That Will Make You Feel Like a Pro

    Linux has many benefits, the biggest of which is that it's open-source. It allows you to have the freedom to develop and create without the constraints of a more extensive system. If you've chosen to start using Linux as your OS, remember to keep the tips here in mind when you start coding.

PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest

  • Of Mice, Men & Magazine

    Last month, we ran an article from Agent Smith that caused a shiitake mushroom storm. Quite literally. Agent Smith, a.k.a. Alessandro Ebersol, is a frequent contributor to The PCLinuxOS Magazine. He has stepped up to help produce exclusive content for The PCLinuxOS Magazine when virtually no one else would. He is passionate about battling the continuing and continued overreach of Big Tech. He is passionate about PCLinuxOS. He is passionate about gaming on PCLinuxOS. Living in Brazil, he sometimes has a different take on events than many of the other people who volunteer for The PCLinuxOS Magazine. Out of the storm that developed from "that" article, it has become apparent that there are some significant misunderstandings or misconceptions about the magazine that need to be cleared up. That is the reason for this article.

  • Repo Review: Video Editors

    Whether you're creating YouTube videos, producing a cinematic film, or simply assembling a collection of your old home movies, having a decent video editor is essential. Thankfully, there are many free options available. In this article, I'll give a quick overview of what I believe are the best video editors available in the PCLinuxOS repository.

  • From The Chief Editor's Desk...

    PCLinuxOS is a great operating system for everyone. I think I might have just found one of our youngest users.

  • PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase

Games: Psychonauts 2, 3200 Games on Steam Deck, FEX 2206 Tagged

  • Game Zone: Psychonauts 2 On Linux!!!

    Although not as well known as the LEGO, "The Incredibles" and Sonic adventure game franchises, Psychonauts 2 is the creation of famed designer Tim Schafer from Double Fine Studios. Humorous, charismatic and touching, the game has amazing graphics and great gameplay. Continuing the story of the acrobat Rex, the main character from previous titles Psychonauts and Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, the game brings more amazing acrobatic moves, several references and a world full of content to be explored.

  • 3200 Games On The Steam Deck with Ender Lilies and Divinity Original Sin 2 as Verified

    The past week has been fairly slow in additions of verified/playable games for the Steam Deck, following the previous 3100 games milestone. There are now more than 3200 games validated (3222 games to be precise at the time of publication) on the Steam Deck – in two categories...

  • FEX 2206 Tagged!

    Steam started enabling the chromium sandbox. Seccomp isn’t supported in FEX-Emu so it was crashing early on. Forcibly disable it trying to use the sandbox using an application profile. This lets the game library be visible again, although it can take a while to appear.

today's howtos

  • How to Setup and Manage VirtualBox VMs on a Headless Server

    This guide explains how to install and configure VirtualBox on a remote headless server and remotely control its virtual machines with the RemoteBox app. VirtualBox is free cross-platform virtualization software that may be installed as application software on any operating system. It allows you to run virtual machines (VMs) on a single physical machine and use them alongside the actual machine. Each virtual machine can run its operating systems, such as Linux, Windows, Unix, and Solaris.

  • Inkscape Tutorial: Create A Sketch Effect

    I've been looking at some of the Inkscape tutorials on the YouTube channel "Logos by Nick". He has a lot of good stuff. One tutorial I enjoyed was one called the Sketch Effect. I'll review it here. Sketch Effect uses the path effect, Hatches, and it's kinda fun. You can apply the path effect to nearly anything, and most of what I'll explain here is the settings included to make things look the way you want. To start, create a square in Inkscape. Click on Paths > Path effects. The window you get has nothing because this is a new project and you haven't chosen any path effects for it yet. At the bottom, it says Click button to add an effect, and there's a plus sign in the bottom left corner of the window.

  • Nginx – Virtual Hosts (Part 2)

    This is a continuation of my previous article. So you might want to check that out first. In this article, we’re going to expand upon our existing configuration and explore some of the features that nginx provides.

  • Buffers in Vim [Complete Beginner's Guide]
  • How to Install Teleport on Ubuntu 20.04 - Atechtown

    Linux is the ideal system for the deployment and administration of network infrastructures. This is due to the security, stability, and efficiency of the system. So, today you will learn how to install Teleport on Ubuntu 20.04

  • ls sort by size: List Files by Size in Linux Command Line

    Learn to sort files by their size using the ls command in the Linux terminal. Also learn about finding the biggest files.

  • How to install the EGroupware community server

    Groupware is a free, open-source groupware software intended for businesses from small to enterprises. Its primary functions allow users to manage contacts, appointments, projects, and to-do lists.

Unifont 14.0.04 Released

4 June 2022 Unifont 14.0.04 is now available. This is a minor release to fix an issue with parallel font builds. It also contains updates to some glyphs, notably in the Runic script. Read more

