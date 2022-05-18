Android Leftovers
How to Save a Friend's Whatsapp Status on Android - Make Tech Easier
How to Use Zoom on Android
Stock Android needs MIUI's file-sharing feature - Android Authority
Onyx Boox Nova Air C review: color E Ink on an ambitious tablet - The Verge
Xgimi Halo+ review: A portable projector's got no business looking this good
Google is bringing Gboard’s custom text stickers to more Android users - The Verge
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest
Games: Psychonauts 2, 3200 Games on Steam Deck, FEX 2206 Tagged
today's howtos
Unifont 14.0.04 Released
4 June 2022 Unifont 14.0.04 is now available. This is a minor release to fix an issue with parallel font builds. It also contains updates to some glyphs, notably in the Runic script.
