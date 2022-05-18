today's howtos
How To Reset Or Recover Root User Password In FreeBSD - OSTechNix
Have you forgotten the FreeBSD root user password? Worry not! This brief guide explains the procedure to reset or recover root user password in FreeBSD.
This guide is officially tested on FreeBSD 10.2, and FreeBSD 13.1 versions.
Fingerprint Sensor with Arduino: FPM10A Explained for Beginners
To deal with the attendance system finger is more effective than card reading technology. In this work, the fingerprint sensor with Arduino performs enrollment and recognition of attendance
In this tutorial, the fingerprint sensor interfaced with Arduino Uno, dealing with finger enrollment and utilization for attendance. This tutorial provides the coding, wiring diagram and component list.
How to Create Empty Branch in Git Repository
I have an application code maintained in the Github repository. Now our requirement is to create the documentation for that application and save them under a separate branch in the same repository. I simply tried to create a new branch but it linked to the main branch. After googling it, I found an option --orphan to create branch with no parents.
This tutorial will help you to create a new empty branch in the Git repository.
How to Install Checkmk on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux - Linux Shout
Learn the steps and commands to install Checkmk open source monitoring tool on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux server.
How to upgrade your Scaleway server – Mi blog lah!
You have a Scaleway Virtual Private Server (VPS) and you are considering upgrading your installed Linux distribution. Perhaps you have been notified by Scaleway to upgrade an old Linux version. The email asks you to upgrade but does not give you the necessary information on how to upgrade or how to avoid certain pitfalls.
PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest
Games: Psychonauts 2, 3200 Games on Steam Deck, FEX 2206 Tagged
Unifont 14.0.04 Released
4 June 2022 Unifont 14.0.04 is now available. This is a minor release to fix an issue with parallel font builds. It also contains updates to some glyphs, notably in the Runic script.
