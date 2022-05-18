AMD Mendocino Laptops Make It Easy To Have A Steam Deck Laptop
Making the Steam Deck OS run on a standard PC is probably the most challenging part of the process. Although the Steam Deck OS is based on Arch-Linux, which is completely open-source, it has some strict hardware requirements to function correctly. To be specific, the Steam Deck OS only works with the custom-made AMD APU powering the device. The holoiso team has made the Steam Deck OS work on almost all computers but, in doing so, stripped away some of its features. Mainly, the OS won't allow users to set the power limit or restrict the FPS in any particular game. Another feature that might not become available is probably the AMD FSR. Steam Deck offers AMD's upscaling technology on a hardware level. So even if a game does not officially support AMD FSR, the Steam Deck can still allow users to enable it.
As mentioned above, the Steam Deck APU and the upcoming AMD Mendocino APU are pretty similar in architecture. So there is a possibility that the Steam Deck OS could work without any caveat with an AMD Mendocino laptop. If this happens, then the computer would probably gain all the functionalities of the Steam Deck OS, including its powerful tools that offer direct hardware control. However, if that doesn't happen, users can still run the Steam Deck OS on their AMD Mendocino laptops and enjoy its various other capabilities.
