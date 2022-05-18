Tails 5.1 is out
This release fixes the security vulnerability in the JavaScript engine of Firefox and Tor Browser announced on May 24.
This release was delayed from May 31 to June 5 because of a delay in the release of Tor Browser 11.0.14.
4 June 2022 Unifont 14.0.04 is now available. This is a minor release to fix an issue with parallel font builds. It also contains updates to some glyphs, notably in the Runic script.
