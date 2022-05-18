Security Leftovers
-
Chainguard Raises $50M in Series A to Make Software Supply Chain Secure by Default, Introduces Secure Container Base Images
-
3 Authentication Strategies Organizations Need for Cybersecurity Today: Enterprise Password Management and Beyond - CPO Magazine
Many information security professionals have long known that passwords are a weak link in the security chain. For example, one in four breaches in 2021 utilized stolen passwords, according to the latest Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report.
-
Kirsten Gillibrand Pushes 'Cyber Academy' to Fight China, Russia Cyber War [Ed: They would gain a big edge by just removing Windows]
As America finds itself in conflict with Russia over Ukraine and at odds with China over its encroachment of Taiwan, the potential for a cyber conflict between the U.S. and its top rivals remains as great of a threat as ever.
-
New York City schools cut ties with academic software firm. Hive ransomware hits healthcare provider. Unprotected MySQL servers.
The New York City Department of Education (DOE) has decided to pull the plug on academic software company Illuminate Education after the third party vendor’s January data breach compromised the data of over 820,000 students.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 562 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest
Games: Psychonauts 2, 3200 Games on Steam Deck, FEX 2206 Tagged
today's howtos
Unifont 14.0.04 Released
4 June 2022 Unifont 14.0.04 is now available. This is a minor release to fix an issue with parallel font builds. It also contains updates to some glyphs, notably in the Runic script.
Recent comments
24 min 50 sec ago
37 min 25 sec ago
1 hour 16 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
15 hours 35 min ago
15 hours 45 min ago
21 hours 43 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 12 hours ago