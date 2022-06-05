The June 2022 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine
The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the June 2022 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.
In the June 2022 issue:
* How To Disable Ad ID Tracking on iOS and Android, And Why You Should Do It Now
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Quick and Easy Beef Bourguinon for Two
* Inkscape Tutorial: Create A Sketch Effect
* Short Topix: Amazon Kindle Now Supports EPUB Files .... Sorta
* Game Zone: Psychonauts on Linux!!!
* Good Words, Good Deeds, Good News
* And much more inside!
This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw.
Download the PDF (6.6 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2022-06.pdf
Download the EPUB Version (6.6 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202206epub.epub
Download the MOBI Version (6.1 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202206mobi.mobi
Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 536 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest
Games: Psychonauts 2, 3200 Games on Steam Deck, FEX 2206 Tagged
today's howtos
Unifont 14.0.04 Released
4 June 2022 Unifont 14.0.04 is now available. This is a minor release to fix an issue with parallel font builds. It also contains updates to some glyphs, notably in the Runic script.
Recent comments
24 min 50 sec ago
37 min 25 sec ago
1 hour 16 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
15 hours 35 min ago
15 hours 45 min ago
21 hours 43 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 12 hours ago