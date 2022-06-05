Submitted by MeeMaw on Sunday 5th of June 2022 01:02:25 AM

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the June 2022 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the June 2022 issue:

* How To Disable Ad ID Tracking on iOS and Android, And Why You Should Do It Now

* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Quick and Easy Beef Bourguinon for Two

* Inkscape Tutorial: Create A Sketch Effect

* Short Topix: Amazon Kindle Now Supports EPUB Files .... Sorta

* Game Zone: Psychonauts on Linux!!!

* Good Words, Good Deeds, Good News

* And much more inside!

This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw.

Download the PDF (6.6 MB)

https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2022-06.pdf

Download the EPUB Version (6.6 MB)

https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202206epub.epub

Download the MOBI Version (6.1 MB)

https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202206mobi.mobi

Visit the HTML Version

https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html