How to Setup and Manage VirtualBox VMs on a Headless Server
This guide explains how to install and configure VirtualBox on a remote headless server and remotely control its virtual machines with the RemoteBox app.
VirtualBox is free cross-platform virtualization software that may be installed as application software on any operating system. It allows you to run virtual machines (VMs) on a single physical machine and use them alongside the actual machine.
Each virtual machine can run its operating systems, such as Linux, Windows, Unix, and Solaris.
-
Inkscape Tutorial: Create A Sketch Effect
I've been looking at some of the Inkscape tutorials on the YouTube channel "Logos by Nick". He has a lot of good stuff. One tutorial I enjoyed was one called the Sketch Effect. I'll review it here.
Sketch Effect uses the path effect, Hatches, and it's kinda fun. You can apply the path effect to nearly anything, and most of what I'll explain here is the settings included to make things look the way you want.
To start, create a square in Inkscape. Click on Paths > Path effects. The window you get has nothing because this is a new project and you haven't chosen any path effects for it yet. At the bottom, it says Click button to add an effect, and there's a plus sign in the bottom left corner of the window.
-
Nginx – Virtual Hosts (Part 2)
This is a continuation of my previous article. So you might want to check that out first. In this article, we’re going to expand upon our existing configuration and explore some of the features that nginx provides.
-
Buffers in Vim [Complete Beginner's Guide]
-
How to Install Teleport on Ubuntu 20.04 - Atechtown
Linux is the ideal system for the deployment and administration of network infrastructures. This is due to the security, stability, and efficiency of the system. So, today you will learn how to install Teleport on Ubuntu 20.04
-
ls sort by size: List Files by Size in Linux Command Line
Learn to sort files by their size using the ls command in the Linux terminal. Also learn about finding the biggest files.
-
How to install the EGroupware community server
Groupware is a free, open-source groupware software intended for businesses from small to enterprises. Its primary functions allow users to manage contacts, appointments, projects, and to-do lists.
-
PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest
Games: Psychonauts 2, 3200 Games on Steam Deck, FEX 2206 Tagged
Unifont 14.0.04 Released
4 June 2022 Unifont 14.0.04 is now available. This is a minor release to fix an issue with parallel font builds. It also contains updates to some glyphs, notably in the Runic script.
