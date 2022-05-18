Games: Psychonauts 2, 3200 Games on Steam Deck, FEX 2206 Tagged
Game Zone: Psychonauts 2 On Linux!!!
Although not as well known as the LEGO, "The Incredibles" and Sonic adventure game franchises, Psychonauts 2 is the creation of famed designer Tim Schafer from Double Fine Studios. Humorous, charismatic and touching, the game has amazing graphics and great gameplay.
Continuing the story of the acrobat Rex, the main character from previous titles Psychonauts and Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, the game brings more amazing acrobatic moves, several references and a world full of content to be explored.
3200 Games On The Steam Deck with Ender Lilies and Divinity Original Sin 2 as Verified
The past week has been fairly slow in additions of verified/playable games for the Steam Deck, following the previous 3100 games milestone. There are now more than 3200 games validated (3222 games to be precise at the time of publication) on the Steam Deck – in two categories...
FEX 2206 Tagged!
Steam started enabling the chromium sandbox. Seccomp isn’t supported in FEX-Emu so it was crashing early on. Forcibly disable it trying to use the sandbox using an application profile. This lets the game library be visible again, although it can take a while to appear.
PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest
Unifont 14.0.04 Released
4 June 2022 Unifont 14.0.04 is now available. This is a minor release to fix an issue with parallel font builds. It also contains updates to some glyphs, notably in the Runic script.
