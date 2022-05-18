PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest
-
Of Mice, Men & Magazine
Last month, we ran an article from Agent Smith that caused a shiitake mushroom storm. Quite literally.
Agent Smith, a.k.a. Alessandro Ebersol, is a frequent contributor to The PCLinuxOS Magazine. He has stepped up to help produce exclusive content for The PCLinuxOS Magazine when virtually no one else would. He is passionate about battling the continuing and continued overreach of Big Tech. He is passionate about PCLinuxOS. He is passionate about gaming on PCLinuxOS. Living in Brazil, he sometimes has a different take on events than many of the other people who volunteer for The PCLinuxOS Magazine.
Out of the storm that developed from "that" article, it has become apparent that there are some significant misunderstandings or misconceptions about the magazine that need to be cleared up.
That is the reason for this article.
-
Repo Review: Video Editors
Whether you're creating YouTube videos, producing a cinematic film, or simply assembling a collection of your old home movies, having a decent video editor is essential. Thankfully, there are many free options available. In this article, I'll give a quick overview of what I believe are the best video editors available in the PCLinuxOS repository.
-
From The Chief Editor's Desk...
PCLinuxOS is a great operating system for everyone.
I think I might have just found one of our youngest users.
-
PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 464 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest
Games: Psychonauts 2, 3200 Games on Steam Deck, FEX 2206 Tagged
today's howtos
Unifont 14.0.04 Released
4 June 2022 Unifont 14.0.04 is now available. This is a minor release to fix an issue with parallel font builds. It also contains updates to some glyphs, notably in the Runic script.
Recent comments
24 min 50 sec ago
37 min 25 sec ago
1 hour 16 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
15 hours 35 min ago
15 hours 45 min ago
21 hours 43 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 12 hours ago