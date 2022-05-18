PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest Of Mice, Men & Magazine Last month, we ran an article from Agent Smith that caused a shiitake mushroom storm. Quite literally. Agent Smith, a.k.a. Alessandro Ebersol, is a frequent contributor to The PCLinuxOS Magazine. He has stepped up to help produce exclusive content for The PCLinuxOS Magazine when virtually no one else would. He is passionate about battling the continuing and continued overreach of Big Tech. He is passionate about PCLinuxOS. He is passionate about gaming on PCLinuxOS. Living in Brazil, he sometimes has a different take on events than many of the other people who volunteer for The PCLinuxOS Magazine. Out of the storm that developed from "that" article, it has become apparent that there are some significant misunderstandings or misconceptions about the magazine that need to be cleared up. That is the reason for this article.

Repo Review: Video Editors Whether you're creating YouTube videos, producing a cinematic film, or simply assembling a collection of your old home movies, having a decent video editor is essential. Thankfully, there are many free options available. In this article, I'll give a quick overview of what I believe are the best video editors available in the PCLinuxOS repository.

From The Chief Editor's Desk... PCLinuxOS is a great operating system for everyone. I think I might have just found one of our youngest users.

PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase

Games: Psychonauts 2, 3200 Games on Steam Deck, FEX 2206 Tagged Game Zone: Psychonauts 2 On Linux!!! Although not as well known as the LEGO, "The Incredibles" and Sonic adventure game franchises, Psychonauts 2 is the creation of famed designer Tim Schafer from Double Fine Studios. Humorous, charismatic and touching, the game has amazing graphics and great gameplay. Continuing the story of the acrobat Rex, the main character from previous titles Psychonauts and Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, the game brings more amazing acrobatic moves, several references and a world full of content to be explored.

3200 Games On The Steam Deck with Ender Lilies and Divinity Original Sin 2 as Verified The past week has been fairly slow in additions of verified/playable games for the Steam Deck, following the previous 3100 games milestone. There are now more than 3200 games validated (3222 games to be precise at the time of publication) on the Steam Deck – in two categories...

FEX 2206 Tagged! Steam started enabling the chromium sandbox. Seccomp isn’t supported in FEX-Emu so it was crashing early on. Forcibly disable it trying to use the sandbox using an application profile. This lets the game library be visible again, although it can take a while to appear.