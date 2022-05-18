Shows: This Week in Linux and Wayland Rant
This Week in Linux 200: Inkscape, NixOS, Linux Mint, PulseAudio, GNOME Shell on Mobile and more Linux news!
On this episode of This Week in Linux: Inkscape 1.2, NixOS 22.05, GNOME Shell for Mobile, /e/OS & Murena One Smartphone, HP Dev One with PopOS, Linux Mint Are New Developers of Timeshift, Flatseal 1.8, PulseAudio 16.0, and Ubuntu 22.10 Switching to Pipewire. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Discord Is A Nightmare On Wayland Linux - Invidious
Discord is a mess on Xorg under Linux but you've seen nothing yet if you haven't seen how much of a mess it is under Wayland and Pipewire instead
PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest
Games: Psychonauts 2, 3200 Games on Steam Deck, FEX 2206 Tagged
today's howtos
Unifont 14.0.04 Released
4 June 2022 Unifont 14.0.04 is now available. This is a minor release to fix an issue with parallel font builds. It also contains updates to some glyphs, notably in the Runic script.
