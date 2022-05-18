Today in Techrights
- European Software Patents Cannot Withstand Scrutiny, EPO Management Wants Kangaroo Courts (UPC) to Change That
- [Meme] Unified Patent Court (UPC) Always Started “Next Year”
- Unified Patent Court (UPC) Noise: Loaded Headlines, Straw Man Arguments, and False Predictions as a Lobbying/Sales Strategy
- Readjusting for the Coming Decade
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, June 04, 2022
- Links 05/06/2022: Unifont 14.0.04, More Software Patents Perish
- Rare Interview With Richard Stallman (Uploaded Friday)
- Links 04/06/2022: Tails 5.1 Finally Out
- Tidying Up
- [Meme] Unified in Patent Maximalism
- The Plunder of EPO Examiners Continues
- Links 04/06/2022: WINE 7.10 and KDE Progress
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, June 03, 2022
- Links 04/06/2022: Coreboot 4.17
- Links 04/06/2022: Notkia and Severe Flaws in Dominion Voting Systems
- Links 03/06/2022: GSoC 2022 Projects and More
- A Sincere, Non-Revisionist History of Techrights
- Working Document: Strategy for Tackling Tech Abuse and Our Long-term Plans
- Links 03/06/2022: Replacing WPA with IWD
Dev Resurrects Unity-Era Feature for Ubuntu Dock – But Will It Be Accepted?
A time-saving window management feature from the Unity desktop could find its way back on to Ubuntu users’ desktops. An omg! reader pointed me to a merge proposal presently pending against Dash to Dock — for those unawares the Ubuntu Dock is a re-named fork of Dash to Dock. Indeed: Ubuntu developers are pretty much the core contributors to the extension these-days. So what does it do that’s so special? Well, it makes it easier to switch between multiple windows of the same app.
Villupuram-based software company gets Silicon Valley call
But the Foundation zeroed in on the Villupuram GNU/Linux Users Group (V-GLUG), reportedly the first Indian free-software organisation, where volunteers consist of rural youth trained on high-tech software for free. The non-profit organisation advocates the use of free software in digital tools, including computers and smartphones. Professionals who hold top positions in IT conglomerates reach out to the youth and provide them free training on coding programmes. V-GLUG volunteers include students from various government arts colleges in the district, too. "One of the volunteers is the son of a single mother, who has worked a better part of her life as domestic help. Another is a daily wage labourer’s daughter. Many volunteers are from underprivileged families. Here, they are taught crucial programming languages like Python for free," V-GLUG manager U Karkee told The New Indian Express. Though the district is often labelled ‘backward’, technology has helped put Villupuram on the path to development. "There is nothing like application of technologies to boost economic and social growth of youngsters in rural areas, if we teach them the right ways to use it. This is the idea behind V-GLUG," says senior coordinator J Syed Khaleel. Also: Linux Weekly Roundup #185
Videos: Installing GNU/Linux, Deepin 20.6 Walkthrough, Calamares in NixOS
Games: Proton and Real-Time Strategy (RTS) Titles
