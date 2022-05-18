Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 5th of June 2022 04:50:49 PM
HowTos
  • How to Install AlmaLinux 9 Step-by-Step with screenshots

    Alma Linux OS is a free and open source Linux distribution which is built on from RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) source code. After the release of RHEL 9, CloudLinux community has released its latest operating AlmaLinux 9 which is based on RHEL 9. Code name for AlmaLinux 9 is ‘Emerald Puma‘.

  • Move Cursor to Beginning or End of Line in Vim

    Vim is one of the most glorified text editors, and for a reason.

    Every task that you can think of (except for typing the text) can be done with just a few keystrokes - without ever touching the mouse or trackpad.

    Moving your cursor from the beginning or the end of the line is not a crucial task, but something you might be doing often enough for the repeated mashing of h or l keys to feel irritating, or worse, unproductive.

  • How to Install Apache Kafka on Ubuntu 22.04

    Apache Kafka is an open-source, distributed event streaming platform developed by the Apache Software Foundation. This is written in Scala and Java programming languages. You can install Kafka on any platform that supports Java programming language.

    This tutorial provides you with step-by-step instructions to install Apache Kafka on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Linux system. You will also learn to create topics in Kafka and run producer and consumer nodes.

  • Install VSCodium Editor on Fedora, AlmaLinux, and all other RHEL-based distributions
    In this guide, we will cover how to install AlmaLinux 9 step by step with screenshots. Before jumping into the installation steps, let’s look at new features and improvements of AlmaLinux 9.

  • How To Install AngularJS on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AngularJS on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, AngularJS is a JavaScript framework developed by Google for building dynamic web applications. Compared to other options such as jQuery, Knockout, Handlebars, or PagerJs, Angular integrates a complete solution that allows us to abandon the old PHP in our developments with modern technology.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the AngularJS JavaScript framework on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to integrate Google in your Linux setup - Real Linux User

    Google’s services are used by a great number of people all over the world on a daily basis. The Google search engine, in particular, has a large user base, but online programs like Gmail, Calendar, Docs, and Sheets, are also part of many people’s standard productivity toolkit. It will therefore come as no surprise that many novice Linux users do not automatically switch to various Google alternatives. Many of the Linux switchers, Linux beginners and Linux doubters, will initially continue using Google services, so they probably want to know how to integrate their current Google account and associated services into their new Linux system. So in this article we will explore together to what extent it is possible to integrate Google’s services into your Linux setup.

Dev Resurrects Unity-Era Feature for Ubuntu Dock – But Will It Be Accepted?

A time-saving window management feature from the Unity desktop could find its way back on to Ubuntu users’ desktops. An omg! reader pointed me to a merge proposal presently pending against Dash to Dock — for those unawares the Ubuntu Dock is a re-named fork of Dash to Dock. Indeed: Ubuntu developers are pretty much the core contributors to the extension these-days. So what does it do that’s so special? Well, it makes it easier to switch between multiple windows of the same app. Read more

Villupuram-based software company gets Silicon Valley call

But the Foundation zeroed in on the Villupuram GNU/Linux Users Group (V-GLUG), reportedly the first Indian free-software organisation, where volunteers consist of rural youth trained on high-tech software for free. The non-profit organisation advocates the use of free software in digital tools, including computers and smartphones. Professionals who hold top positions in IT conglomerates reach out to the youth and provide them free training on coding programmes. V-GLUG volunteers include students from various government arts colleges in the district, too. "One of the volunteers is the son of a single mother, who has worked a better part of her life as domestic help. Another is a daily wage labourer’s daughter. Many volunteers are from underprivileged families. Here, they are taught crucial programming languages like Python for free," V-GLUG manager U Karkee told The New Indian Express. Though the district is often labelled ‘backward’, technology has helped put Villupuram on the path to development. "There is nothing like application of technologies to boost economic and social growth of youngsters in rural areas, if we teach them the right ways to use it. This is the idea behind V-GLUG," says senior coordinator J Syed Khaleel. Read more Also: Linux Weekly Roundup #185

Videos: Installing GNU/Linux, Deepin 20.6 Walkthrough, Calamares in NixOS

Games: Proton and Real-Time Strategy (RTS) Titles

  • Top 15 New Games to Play on Linux with Proton – June 2022 Edition

    We are back with our usual monthly update! Boiling Steam looks at the latest data dumps from ProtonDB to give you a quick list of new games that work (pretty much?) perfectly with Proton since they were released in May 2022 – all of them work out of the box or well enough with tweaks...

  • 10 Fun Free and Open Source Real-Time Strategy Games - LinuxLinks

    A Real-Time Strategy (RTS) game is a time-based game which typically focuses on finding resources, managing resources, and building an empire. You can engage other players and make alliances, and find different ways to conquer foes. This type of game puts you in control of a personal army. There are no turns to take, everything takes place continuously, with players issuing commands at any time. RTS games have a large fan base since their inception. This game genre requires cunning, creativity, and the ability to devise innovative strategies to usurp your opponents. Some of the best known proprietary RTS series are Warcraft, Starcraft, Command & Conquer, and Age of Empires. Before delving into our pick of fun open source RTS game, we’ll pay tribute to Spring. We’re not referring to the season, the mechanical device that stores energy, or a natural source of water, or even a geometric surface in the shape of a helically coiled tube. No, we mean the Spring RTS engine. It’s a fantastically versatile 3D engine for developing RTS games. It uses Lua for scripting game-specific code to make almost all aspects of the engine customizable, from GUI, to unit AI, to pathfinding. There’s many RTS games that owe their existence to Spring. All of the games featured below are highly addictive, immersive, fascinating, and hugely satisfying. Attractive graphics are an important element to any RTS game. But these games also have great gameplay coupled with the urge of always having just one more play. And as the source code is freely available, anyone can pick up, modify, and expand upon the games.

