Embedded and Devices Leftovers
HexChat compiled in OpenEmbedded
Up until now, have built 'easy.sfs' with xz-compression, with an option in the QuickSetup app to rebuild it with lz4-hc compression. I recently used the expression "the elephant in the room" in reference to containers; however, this rebuilding of easy.sfs is "the horse in the room".
The reason is that I knew that resizing 'easy.sfs' from xz to lz4-hc compressed, was going to make it too big to fit in the working-partititon. On the flash stick anyway. It is the copy of 'easy.sfs' in the working-partition that gets resized, and that is the one loaded at bootup.
No problem, but the horse that I was ignoring is when do a rollback to an earlier version. The rollback copies the rollback 'easy.sfs' from the working-partition to the boot-partition. If that 'easy.sfs' has been resized, then it won't fit, and there will be a crash at next bootup.
lz4-hc compressed squashfs is noticeably faster than xz compressed. So, I thought why not build it with lz4-hc right from the start, and make sure that it is small enough to fit in the boot-partition.
Seeedstudio LoRa-E5 CAN dev board goes on pre-order for $39.90
Seeed Studio is offering a STM32 based LoRa CAN with support for CAN 2.0 (up to 1Mb/s) and CAN-FD (up to 5Mb/s) protocols. The company introduced the initial product proposal not so long ago and the device was well received by the community. The dev kit has been designed to be used as a vehicle monitoring device and it’s now available for pre-order at $39.90.
The development kit accommodates the STM32WLE5JCTM, which combines the ultra-low-power Semtech SX126X LoRa and an ARM Cortex-M4 processor (up to 48MHz) into a single chip. The device has a coverage of up to 10km in an open area and it’s CE/FCC certified.
Ronetix provides i.MX8M based compact SOMs solutions
Ronetix has recently released a large System on Module portfolio based on NXP processors. For example, the i.MX8MN-COMPACT-CM is based on the cost effective NXP i.MX8M-NANO while the i.MX8M-MINI-CM is based on the multicore NXP i.MX8M-MINI.
The COMPACT-CM and the MINI-CM offer similar I/O peripherals. The main differences are the form factors in which they are available and the processor systems integrated on them. The Mini-CM comes in a SODIMM 204 form factor while the COMPACT-CM comes as a stripped down module with Hirose 2x 100 DF40C connectors.
Installing a payphone in my house
But I didn’t like the fact that they just gave you a random payphone, so I started perusing Ebay. I found a seller that had a handful of payphones. They appear to use a potato to take photos of them, but I took a chance and ordered a Pacific Bell payphone. It arrived pretty quickly.
It didn’t smell so great. It had seen some shit (hopefully not literally) but the handset seemed to be in pretty good condition. I looked up the address printed on it and it had come out of a casino in Vegas, which probably explained why it appeared to have personally smoked a pack of cigarettes. I put it on my balcony to air out and that seemed to help.
I’ve never opened up a payphone before, but they had given me the keys and a T-key, so I turned the key and slowly lowered the front of it down. It met some resistance and I had to unplug this plug, which seemed to connect the electronics on the front to the back: [...]
Dev Resurrects Unity-Era Feature for Ubuntu Dock – But Will It Be Accepted?
A time-saving window management feature from the Unity desktop could find its way back on to Ubuntu users’ desktops. An omg! reader pointed me to a merge proposal presently pending against Dash to Dock — for those unawares the Ubuntu Dock is a re-named fork of Dash to Dock. Indeed: Ubuntu developers are pretty much the core contributors to the extension these-days. So what does it do that’s so special? Well, it makes it easier to switch between multiple windows of the same app.
Villupuram-based software company gets Silicon Valley call
But the Foundation zeroed in on the Villupuram GNU/Linux Users Group (V-GLUG), reportedly the first Indian free-software organisation, where volunteers consist of rural youth trained on high-tech software for free. The non-profit organisation advocates the use of free software in digital tools, including computers and smartphones. Professionals who hold top positions in IT conglomerates reach out to the youth and provide them free training on coding programmes. V-GLUG volunteers include students from various government arts colleges in the district, too. "One of the volunteers is the son of a single mother, who has worked a better part of her life as domestic help. Another is a daily wage labourer’s daughter. Many volunteers are from underprivileged families. Here, they are taught crucial programming languages like Python for free," V-GLUG manager U Karkee told The New Indian Express. Though the district is often labelled ‘backward’, technology has helped put Villupuram on the path to development. "There is nothing like application of technologies to boost economic and social growth of youngsters in rural areas, if we teach them the right ways to use it. This is the idea behind V-GLUG," says senior coordinator J Syed Khaleel. Also: Linux Weekly Roundup #185
Videos: Installing GNU/Linux, Deepin 20.6 Walkthrough, Calamares in NixOS
Games: Proton and Real-Time Strategy (RTS) Titles
