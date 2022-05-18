Language Selection

Embedded and Devices Leftovers

Sunday 5th of June 2022 06:25:30 PM
Hardware

  • HexChat compiled in OpenEmbedded

    Up until now, have built 'easy.sfs' with xz-compression, with an option in the QuickSetup app to rebuild it with lz4-hc compression. I recently used the expression "the elephant in the room" in reference to containers; however, this rebuilding of easy.sfs is "the horse in the room".

    The reason is that I knew that resizing 'easy.sfs' from xz to lz4-hc compressed, was going to make it too big to fit in the working-partititon. On the flash stick anyway. It is the copy of 'easy.sfs' in the working-partition that gets resized, and that is the one loaded at bootup.

    No problem, but the horse that I was ignoring is when do a rollback to an earlier version. The rollback copies the rollback 'easy.sfs' from the working-partition to the boot-partition. If that 'easy.sfs' has been resized, then it won't fit, and there will be a crash at next bootup.

    lz4-hc compressed squashfs is noticeably faster than xz compressed. So, I thought why not build it with lz4-hc right from the start, and make sure that it is small enough to fit in the boot-partition.

  • Seeedstudio LoRa-E5 CAN dev board goes on pre-order for $39.90

    Seeed Studio is offering a STM32 based LoRa CAN with support for CAN 2.0 (up to 1Mb/s) and CAN-FD (up to 5Mb/s) protocols. The company introduced the initial product proposal not so long ago and the device was well received by the community. The dev kit has been designed to be used as a vehicle monitoring device and it’s now available for pre-order at $39.90.

    The development kit accommodates the STM32WLE5JCTM, which combines the ultra-low-power Semtech SX126X LoRa and an ARM Cortex-M4 processor (up to 48MHz) into a single chip. The device has a coverage of up to 10km in an open area and it’s CE/FCC certified. 

  • Ronetix provides i.MX8M based compact SOMs solutions

    Ronetix has recently released a large System on Module portfolio based on NXP processors. For example, the i.MX8MN-COMPACT-CM is based on the cost effective NXP i.MX8M-NANO while the i.MX8M-MINI-CM is based on the multicore NXP i.MX8M-MINI.

    The COMPACT-CM and the MINI-CM offer similar I/O peripherals. The main differences are the form factors in which they are available and the processor systems integrated on them. The Mini-CM comes in a SODIMM 204 form factor while the COMPACT-CM comes as a stripped down module with Hirose 2x 100 DF40C connectors. 

  • Installing a payphone in my house

    But I didn’t like the fact that they just gave you a random payphone, so I started perusing Ebay. I found a seller that had a handful of payphones. They appear to use a potato to take photos of them, but I took a chance and ordered a Pacific Bell payphone. It arrived pretty quickly.

    It didn’t smell so great. It had seen some shit (hopefully not literally) but the handset seemed to be in pretty good condition. I looked up the address printed on it and it had come out of a casino in Vegas, which probably explained why it appeared to have personally smoked a pack of cigarettes. I put it on my balcony to air out and that seemed to help.

    I’ve never opened up a payphone before, but they had given me the keys and a T-key, so I turned the key and slowly lowered the front of it down. It met some resistance and I had to unplug this plug, which seemed to connect the electronics on the front to the back: [...]

A time-saving window management feature from the Unity desktop could find its way back on to Ubuntu users’ desktops. An omg! reader pointed me to a merge proposal presently pending against Dash to Dock — for those unawares the Ubuntu Dock is a re-named fork of Dash to Dock. Indeed: Ubuntu developers are pretty much the core contributors to the extension these-days. So what does it do that’s so special? Well, it makes it easier to switch between multiple windows of the same app. Read more

Villupuram-based software company gets Silicon Valley call

But the Foundation zeroed in on the Villupuram GNU/Linux Users Group (V-GLUG), reportedly the first Indian free-software organisation, where volunteers consist of rural youth trained on high-tech software for free. The non-profit organisation advocates the use of free software in digital tools, including computers and smartphones. Professionals who hold top positions in IT conglomerates reach out to the youth and provide them free training on coding programmes. V-GLUG volunteers include students from various government arts colleges in the district, too. "One of the volunteers is the son of a single mother, who has worked a better part of her life as domestic help. Another is a daily wage labourer’s daughter. Many volunteers are from underprivileged families. Here, they are taught crucial programming languages like Python for free," V-GLUG manager U Karkee told The New Indian Express. Though the district is often labelled ‘backward’, technology has helped put Villupuram on the path to development. "There is nothing like application of technologies to boost economic and social growth of youngsters in rural areas, if we teach them the right ways to use it. This is the idea behind V-GLUG," says senior coordinator J Syed Khaleel. Read more Also: Linux Weekly Roundup #185

Videos: Installing GNU/Linux, Deepin 20.6 Walkthrough, Calamares in NixOS

Games: Proton and Real-Time Strategy (RTS) Titles

  • Top 15 New Games to Play on Linux with Proton – June 2022 Edition

    We are back with our usual monthly update! Boiling Steam looks at the latest data dumps from ProtonDB to give you a quick list of new games that work (pretty much?) perfectly with Proton since they were released in May 2022 – all of them work out of the box or well enough with tweaks...

  • 10 Fun Free and Open Source Real-Time Strategy Games - LinuxLinks

    A Real-Time Strategy (RTS) game is a time-based game which typically focuses on finding resources, managing resources, and building an empire. You can engage other players and make alliances, and find different ways to conquer foes. This type of game puts you in control of a personal army. There are no turns to take, everything takes place continuously, with players issuing commands at any time. RTS games have a large fan base since their inception. This game genre requires cunning, creativity, and the ability to devise innovative strategies to usurp your opponents. Some of the best known proprietary RTS series are Warcraft, Starcraft, Command & Conquer, and Age of Empires. Before delving into our pick of fun open source RTS game, we’ll pay tribute to Spring. We’re not referring to the season, the mechanical device that stores energy, or a natural source of water, or even a geometric surface in the shape of a helically coiled tube. No, we mean the Spring RTS engine. It’s a fantastically versatile 3D engine for developing RTS games. It uses Lua for scripting game-specific code to make almost all aspects of the engine customizable, from GUI, to unit AI, to pathfinding. There’s many RTS games that owe their existence to Spring. All of the games featured below are highly addictive, immersive, fascinating, and hugely satisfying. Attractive graphics are an important element to any RTS game. But these games also have great gameplay coupled with the urge of always having just one more play. And as the source code is freely available, anyone can pick up, modify, and expand upon the games.

