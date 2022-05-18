today's howtos
-
How to Enable Touchpad Gestures in Ubuntu 22.04 on Xorg Session | UbuntuHandbook
The built-in touchpad gestures refuse to work after switched to Xorg session in Ubuntu 22.04? Here’s how to re-enable this feature in 2 ways.
The GNOME desktop introduced cool 3-finger touchpad gestures to switch desktop and trigger overview since v40. However, it only works on Wayland session.
Ubuntu 22.04 defaults to GNOME 42 on Wayland. For some reasons, user may need to switch back the classic Xorg session, which however miss the multi-touch gestures support.
-
How To Install Node.js on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Node.js on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform, back-end JavaScript runtime environment that executes JavaScript code outside a web browser. It should be noted that Nodejs is used for traditional websites and API support services, but is designed with real-time, push-based architectures. This allows users to write websites in JavaScript whose code runs on the server instead of the client browser.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Node.js JavaScript runtime environment on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
Upgrade to Latest LibreOffice in Ubuntu, Linux Mint and Windows
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Node.js on AlmaLinux 9, as well as some extra required packages by Node.js
-
How To Install Deepin Desktop Environment On Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | Itsubuntu.com
How To Install Deepin Desktop Environment On Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is the latest stable version of Ubuntu. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is the 36th Ubuntu release since 2004. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is released on April 21, 2022. The Ubuntu 22.04 codename is “Jammy Jellyfish“. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is powered by GNOME 3.36. Gnome is the default desktop environment in Ubuntu. In this post, we are going to show you the steps to install the Deepin desktop environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
-
Configuring External DNS and DHCP for Satellite
In our previous multi-part Red Hat Satellite tutorial — How to provision a RHEL VM from Red Hat Satellite — we covered an end-to-end scenario for provisioning Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) VMs from Satellite to a VMWare cluster. In that series we had the Satellite installer install and configure both DNS and DHCP services on our Satellite server. Often you will need to integrate Satellite with an existing "external" DNS and DHCP services in your organization.
In this tutorial, we extend the work of the previous tutorial by providing step-by-step instructions to integrate external DNS and DHCP services to a Satellite server. Steps used for installing and configuring the base DNS and DHCP services on a separate server for use with this tutorial are covered in the appendix section of this article.
-
Jelly's blog – Network-bound disk encryption on Arch Linux
While in a discussion with my coworkers, a coworker brought up that they wanted to have automatic LUKS disk decryption on their desktop while it was at home. Normally they would use a passphrase to decrypt the LUKS volume but would prefer automatic decryption. There are multiple ways to achieve this with TPM2 or Tang.
A Trusted Platform Module (TPM) is a secure processor which contains the secrets required to decrypt the LUKS volume when certain conditions are met (secure boot not disabled, CMOS not reset and others..).
Tang is a network service which runs in your network and on boot is used to decrypt your LUKS volume automatically.
-
Jelly's blog – Replacing Youtube with Kodi plugin
As Google announced Gsuite is no longer free and I moved to GrapheneOs to de-google further, the last frequently used Google application I use is Youtube. For a long time Youtube has support for RSS feeds for channels although they are not publicly visible. I usually watch videos in my living room and use Kodi to play YouTube videos via it's YouTube addon. With Kodi's android app it's easy to cast videos to my TV, but I wanted to get rid of having a YouTube app on my phone.
Having previously written a Kodi addon for FOSDEM videos, writing one which parses RSS feeds and displays YouTube channels was a nice evening project. The only challenge was figuring out how to play YouTube videos listed via my addon with Kodi's YouTube addon. As it turns out Kodi can call other addons with parameters via plugin://plugin.video.youtube/play/?video_id=$id.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 463 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Dev Resurrects Unity-Era Feature for Ubuntu Dock – But Will It Be Accepted?
A time-saving window management feature from the Unity desktop could find its way back on to Ubuntu users’ desktops. An omg! reader pointed me to a merge proposal presently pending against Dash to Dock — for those unawares the Ubuntu Dock is a re-named fork of Dash to Dock. Indeed: Ubuntu developers are pretty much the core contributors to the extension these-days. So what does it do that’s so special? Well, it makes it easier to switch between multiple windows of the same app.
Villupuram-based software company gets Silicon Valley call
But the Foundation zeroed in on the Villupuram GNU/Linux Users Group (V-GLUG), reportedly the first Indian free-software organisation, where volunteers consist of rural youth trained on high-tech software for free. The non-profit organisation advocates the use of free software in digital tools, including computers and smartphones. Professionals who hold top positions in IT conglomerates reach out to the youth and provide them free training on coding programmes. V-GLUG volunteers include students from various government arts colleges in the district, too. "One of the volunteers is the son of a single mother, who has worked a better part of her life as domestic help. Another is a daily wage labourer’s daughter. Many volunteers are from underprivileged families. Here, they are taught crucial programming languages like Python for free," V-GLUG manager U Karkee told The New Indian Express. Though the district is often labelled ‘backward’, technology has helped put Villupuram on the path to development. "There is nothing like application of technologies to boost economic and social growth of youngsters in rural areas, if we teach them the right ways to use it. This is the idea behind V-GLUG," says senior coordinator J Syed Khaleel. Also: Linux Weekly Roundup #185
Videos: Installing GNU/Linux, Deepin 20.6 Walkthrough, Calamares in NixOS
Games: Proton and Real-Time Strategy (RTS) Titles
Recent comments
50 min 21 sec ago
1 hour 8 min ago
1 hour 31 min ago
7 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 51 min ago
12 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago
13 hours 15 min ago
15 hours 20 min ago
15 hours 29 min ago