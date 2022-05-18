today's howtos
How to install Docker and docker compose on Ubuntu
How to Add Fonts to Inkscape - ByteXD
By default, Inkscape uses the fonts that are installed in the system, and every time you open Inkscape it checks the default-font locations in your operating system, and updates its fonts list according to what did it find; so, there is no in-app setting to install fonts in Inkscape.
Usually, installing fonts in any operating system is done simply by clicking the font file and then installing the font.
How to Trace Bitmap in Inkscape - ByteXD
Inkscape is a vector graphics editor, but Trace Bitmap is a tool with underlying algorithms to convert a raster image to vector paths.
In this article, we will explore how to use the trace bitmap tool, as well as the option under this menu.
How to Change Inkscape Shortcuts to Be Like Illustrator
Illustrator is the market standard of vector graphic and illustrations.
Whether you are already an Illustrator user or planning to move to a more advanced software, it might be a convenient way to change Inkscape shortcuts to match those of Illustrator’s.
In this tutorial, we are going to walk through how to change Inkscape shortcuts, not just match Illustrator’s, but also other vector graphics software.
Dev Resurrects Unity-Era Feature for Ubuntu Dock – But Will It Be Accepted?
A time-saving window management feature from the Unity desktop could find its way back on to Ubuntu users’ desktops. An omg! reader pointed me to a merge proposal presently pending against Dash to Dock — for those unawares the Ubuntu Dock is a re-named fork of Dash to Dock. Indeed: Ubuntu developers are pretty much the core contributors to the extension these-days. So what does it do that’s so special? Well, it makes it easier to switch between multiple windows of the same app.
Villupuram-based software company gets Silicon Valley call
But the Foundation zeroed in on the Villupuram GNU/Linux Users Group (V-GLUG), reportedly the first Indian free-software organisation, where volunteers consist of rural youth trained on high-tech software for free. The non-profit organisation advocates the use of free software in digital tools, including computers and smartphones. Professionals who hold top positions in IT conglomerates reach out to the youth and provide them free training on coding programmes. V-GLUG volunteers include students from various government arts colleges in the district, too. "One of the volunteers is the son of a single mother, who has worked a better part of her life as domestic help. Another is a daily wage labourer’s daughter. Many volunteers are from underprivileged families. Here, they are taught crucial programming languages like Python for free," V-GLUG manager U Karkee told The New Indian Express. Though the district is often labelled ‘backward’, technology has helped put Villupuram on the path to development. "There is nothing like application of technologies to boost economic and social growth of youngsters in rural areas, if we teach them the right ways to use it. This is the idea behind V-GLUG," says senior coordinator J Syed Khaleel. Also: Linux Weekly Roundup #185
Videos: Installing GNU/Linux, Deepin 20.6 Walkthrough, Calamares in NixOS
Games: Proton and Real-Time Strategy (RTS) Titles
