Programming Leftovers
Indore: CERE concludes at elite city B-school, Prof Sarin gets IIM Indore’s lifetime achievement award
The second prize of Rs 15,000 went to Snehlata Shirude and Manish Joshi from KBC North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon, for their paper, titled “A successful recipe for localisation: A case of GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program).”
3 Strategies for Developing More-Accessible Software
If your requirements are predominantly for people with audial impairments, try Orca’s screen reader for desktops like MATE, GNOME, and Unity. The Sonar GNU/Linux project is great for accommodating users with visual difficulties
Rakudo compiler, Release #156 (2022.06) - Rakudo Compiler for Raku Programming Language
On behalf of the Rakudo development team, I’m very happy to announce the June 2022 release of Rakudo #156. Rakudo is an implementation of the Raku1 language.
Linux Plumbers Conference: Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: RISC-V
Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the RISC-V Microconference
The RISC-V software ecosystem continues to grow tremendously with many RISC-V ISA extensions being ratified last year. There are many features supporting the ratified extensions that are under development, for instance svpbmt, sstc, sscofpmf, cbo.
The RISC-V microconference is to discuss these issues with a wider community to arrive at a solution as was successfully done in the past.
Please help with testing the upcoming ScummVM 2.6.0 release!
A few months have passed since we released ScummVM 2.5.1.
No matter if you expect the scorching heat of the upcoming summer or freezing blizzards in winter (depending on your favorite hemisphere): it’s release time again!
How to install LÖVE Game Engine on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install LÖVE Game Engine on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Dev Resurrects Unity-Era Feature for Ubuntu Dock – But Will It Be Accepted?
A time-saving window management feature from the Unity desktop could find its way back on to Ubuntu users’ desktops. An omg! reader pointed me to a merge proposal presently pending against Dash to Dock — for those unawares the Ubuntu Dock is a re-named fork of Dash to Dock. Indeed: Ubuntu developers are pretty much the core contributors to the extension these-days. So what does it do that’s so special? Well, it makes it easier to switch between multiple windows of the same app.
Villupuram-based software company gets Silicon Valley call
But the Foundation zeroed in on the Villupuram GNU/Linux Users Group (V-GLUG), reportedly the first Indian free-software organisation, where volunteers consist of rural youth trained on high-tech software for free. The non-profit organisation advocates the use of free software in digital tools, including computers and smartphones. Professionals who hold top positions in IT conglomerates reach out to the youth and provide them free training on coding programmes. V-GLUG volunteers include students from various government arts colleges in the district, too. "One of the volunteers is the son of a single mother, who has worked a better part of her life as domestic help. Another is a daily wage labourer’s daughter. Many volunteers are from underprivileged families. Here, they are taught crucial programming languages like Python for free," V-GLUG manager U Karkee told The New Indian Express. Though the district is often labelled ‘backward’, technology has helped put Villupuram on the path to development. "There is nothing like application of technologies to boost economic and social growth of youngsters in rural areas, if we teach them the right ways to use it. This is the idea behind V-GLUG," says senior coordinator J Syed Khaleel. Also: Linux Weekly Roundup #185
Videos: Installing GNU/Linux, Deepin 20.6 Walkthrough, Calamares in NixOS
Games: Proton and Real-Time Strategy (RTS) Titles
