Linus Torvalds: Linux 5.19-rc1
So the last two weeks were _fairly_ normal, although I will gripe and moan a bit about how many late pull requests I got. The second week started out very calm, but that was sadly only because a _lot_ of people left their final pull request pretty late. Not very pleasant at all. But what does make me pretty pleased is that pretty much all of the pull requests were signed tags. I still don't technically _require_ signatures for pulls from kernel.org, but I've been (not very subtly) encouraging people to use them, and we're getting there. It's just good hygiene. And to cap off the good news, this is the first merge window when Andrew participated all through git, and the first time in basically Linux history when I didn't have a single patch-bomb to apply (I still do individual random patches, and expect to always do them, but no more "big series of raw patches"). So on the whole it's all very good. Anyway, apart from those three "process" issues, things look perfectly normal. Judging by the merge window, this release is going to be on the bigger side, but certainly not breaking any records, and nothing looks particularly odd or crazy. The diffstat is skewed by yet another drop of generated AMD GPU register descriptor headers, but I guess even that is "normal" by now. Certainly not a new thing. And if you ignore that drivers/gpu/drm/amd/include/ subdirectory, the stats look like they tend to do: roughly 60% drivers, with the rest being architecture updates, tooling, documentation and some relatively minor core kernel updates (filesystems, mm, networking etc. Oh, and the core module handling got split up into more manageable pieces rather than one big file). One thing of note is how the long-time ARM generic kernel work (aka "multiplatform") is pretty much done after 10+ years. Congrats to everybody involved. The StrongARM platforms remain with their separate kernels, and are expected to stay so, but compared to where things were a decade ago, this is a pretty big step. So hey, let's start calming things down and testing this all. Linus
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 740 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
Programming and Security
Builder GTK 4 Porting, Part VI
Short update this week given last Monday was Memorial Day in the US. I had a lovely time relaxing in the yard and running errands with my wife Tenzing. We’ve been building such a beautiful home together that it’s nice to just sit back and enjoy it from time to time.
Kernel prepatch 5.19-rc1
Kernel prepatch 5.19-rc1
Multiplatform Linux kernel 'pretty much done' says Linus Torvald
Multiplatform Linux kernel 'pretty much done' says Linus Torvalds
By Marius
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 5.19 Release Candidate