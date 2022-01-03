Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 6th of June 2022 12:49:22 AM

ChimeraOS is an Arch-based system for 64-bit machines that specializes in running games. It's primarily intended to be easy to set up (it automates the installation and takes over our entire hard drive). ChimeraOS then boots into a console-style interface. The project's FAQ page says it works as a portal to Steam, Epic Games Store, Flathub, and GOG.

According to the Chimera website the distribution offers virtually no install options, no desktop environment, and no traditional package manager. The distribution strives to work with common console game controllers out of the box.

Chimera is available as a 704MB ISO for 64-bit (x86_64) computers exclusively. The project's website recommends 4GB of RAM and at least 20GB of disk space. Additional space will be required for games. While Chimera is intended to be used like a living room console, the operating system requires a keyboard for the install process.

Booting from the Chimera media brings up a text installer which immediately asks which disk it should take over. We are warned that the disk will be entirely erased to make room for the new operating system. The installer then downloads a system image from somewhere. We're not told how big the system image is or where it is hosted, but it's downloaded and copied to the local disk.

In situations where the computer uses a wireless network, the system installer offers to run a network configuration tool which will assist us in connecting us to local networks before attempting the download.

Once the installer finished copying its image to the disk it offers to restart the computer. At this point I ran into a bit of a wall with this distribution.

ChimeraOS booted to a blank screen. At first it looked like there was some disk activity, but after a few minutes this died down and nothing happened. I could use the Ctrl+Alt+F keys to switch between virtual terminals. These showed me a login prompt, but I didn't know the default credentials, or even if there would be a default account set up at this point in the initial experience. The remaining virtual terminal was the blank screen which held no text, windows, or even mouse pointer.