Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Open Source Security, and GNU World Order
Going Linux #425 · Welcome to Linux! Pt2 - You Don't Have To Run Windows On Your PC
You may know that the majority of computers sold to consumers today include the Microsoft Windows operating system. What you may not know is that running the software that comes bundled with your computer is a bad idea.
Deep in the Tumbleweeds | LINUX Unplugged 461
Three tails of tech tribulations, and how Brent saved his openSUSE Tumbleweed box from the brink.
Episode 326 – Big fat containers – Open Source Security
Josh and Kurt talk about containers. There are a lot of opinions around what type of containers is best. Back when it all started there were only huge distro sized containers. Now we have a world with many different container types and sizes. Is one better?
GNU World Order 463
