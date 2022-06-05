today's howtos
How To Install Kaffeine on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kaffeine on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Kaffeine is a very famous and useful media player for Linux users. Kaffeine is well known for having a user-friendly interface and is jam-packed with features that allow it to perform all the basic multimedia tasks that a media player can. What makes it different from the others is its excellent support of digital TV (DVB).
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Kaffeine media player on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Key validity extension of OBS repository
Yesterday, the signing key of my OBS repositories has expired (I didn’t know they do). I have the validity extended now.
How to Install TeamViewer on openSUSE - Atechtown
Remote desktop is one of the most important technologies nowadays, and especially because of the pandemic. That is why today you will learn how to install TeamViewer on openSUSE, which is one of the most popular Linux distributions for Workstation.
Linux Networking Job Interview Questions and Answers
“This article shows top interview questions for jobs related to Linux and networking. Use this guide to be prepared to obtain a job related to Linux administration and networking.
There are many great articles on the Internet with questions for Linux and networking-related job candidates, but most contain questions for new or workstation users.
The following questionnaire is focused on sysadmin tasks emulating real scenarios. Questions would be asked in a face-to-face conversational interview or written exam. The employer wants to learn candidate reactions before specific problems.
Red Hat Leftovers
Programming and Security
Builder GTK 4 Porting, Part VI
Short update this week given last Monday was Memorial Day in the US. I had a lovely time relaxing in the yard and running errands with my wife Tenzing. We’ve been building such a beautiful home together that it’s nice to just sit back and enjoy it from time to time.
