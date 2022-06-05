Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

New Part Day: X1501 Makes For A Tiny And Open Linux SoM

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 6th of June 2022 05:59:26 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Hardware

Ever wanted to run Linux in an exceptionally small footprint? Then [Reimu NotMoe] from [SudoMaker] has something for you! She’s found an unbelievably small Linux-able chip in BGA, and designed a self-contained tiny SoM (System on Module) breakout with power management and castellated pads. This breakout contains everything you need to have Linux in a 16x16x2mm footprint. For the reference, a 16mm square is the size of the CPU on a Raspberry Pi.

This board isn’t just tiny, it’s also well-thought-out, helping you put the BGA-packaged Ingenic X1501 anywhere with minimal effort. With castellated pads, it’s easy to hand-solder this SoM for development and reflow for production. An onboard switching regulator works from 6V down to as low as 3V, making this a viable battery-powered Linux option. It can even give you up to 3.3V/1A for all your external devices.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Red Hat Leftovers

  • Container adoption: 5 expert tips

    Containerization is already a well-established – and fast-moving – trend. Numerous analyst reports and industry surveys ultimately arrive at a common conclusion: Container adoption and usage has soared in recent years. [...] “If you’ve yet to get started with containers, you’re not alone – broadly as they’ve already been adopted,” says Gordon Haff, technology evangelist, Red Hat. It’s true what they say; you have to start somewhere. But running containerized workloads in production isn’t necessarily the kind of undertaking where you’ll want to start just anywhere. Here are five tips for building on a strong foundation.

  • Digital transformation: How to gain organizational buy-in

    Three-quarters of digital transformation initiatives are stuck in “pilot purgatory.” Why are so many projects unable to scale their digital systems at an enterprise level? While technical boxes may be checked, organizational adoption – if and how employees welcome the change – is often ignored. Achieving genuine buy-in from people is a much more complex challenge than installing hardware or software. Go figure.

  • What's new in version 2.7 of the Red Hat build of Quarkus

    Red Hat recently released version 2.6 of the Red Hat build of Quarkus to support enterprise developers building Kubernetes-native Java applications. The latest release has several great new features and performance improvements, including tools to improve developer productivity. Let’s take a look at some highlights from this release. For a complete list, check out the release notes.

  • Kafka Monthly Digest: May 2022

    This is the 52nd edition of the Kafka Monthly Digest, and covers what happened in the Apache Kafka community in May 2022. For last month’s digest, see Kafka Monthly Digest: April 2022.

today's howtos

  • How to Search and Replace Text in Vim Editor

    The term search and replace might be a simple phrase to users not inclined to use non-GUI OS environments like the command line. To a Linux user like one dedicated to programming and software development projects, you need a performant text editor like vim to handle the editing of your script and code files. Vim text editor might appear non-user-friendly to beginners, but you will blend in like a natural color once you get used to it.

  • Snort Alerts

    “This tutorial explains how to manage Snort Intrusion Detection System alert modes in Linux. Previously in LinuxHint, we published articles showing how to get started with Snort and how to create Snort rules. This document describes Snort alert modes and how to manage them. All practical examples in this tutorial include screenshots for users to understand them easily.”

  • Installing Matlab on Linux

    “This tutorial shows how to install Matlab on Linux. The tutorial was initially written in 2018 and updated in 2022. As its official website says, Matlab is a very powerful application for analyzing data, developing algorithms, creating mathematical models, running simulations, generating code, and testing and verifying embedded systems, among other features. We’ll learn how to install MatLab for free using the 30-day trial license in this tutorial. If you are a student, your educational institution probably already provides an unlimited free license; you can check if your institution has a MatLab license here. All installation steps described in this document include screenshots, making it easy for every Linux user to follow them.”

  • Enter File or Directory with Space & Special Character in its Name? - TREND OCEANS

    Everyone loves to assign fancy names to their files or directory, including special characters, numbers, and spaces. Special characters and numbers are good to have in the name of the files or directories even though they are not recommended. However, having space in a file or directory name is intriguing. The cd command is usually used to enter inside the directory and does not know what to do with the name containing the spaces and special characters.

Programming and Security

  • Pandas Describe

    The pandas describe() function allows you to get the statistical summary of the data within your Pandas DataFrame. The function returns statistical information on the data, including statistical mean, standard deviation, min and max values, etc.

  • Pandas Timestamp Get Day

    Pandas provide us with the day attribute that allows extracting the day from a given timestamp object.

  • Create a List of Lists in Python

    Lists are similar to dynamically allocated arrays, declared in other languages. Lists do not always have to be homogeneous, making Python’s most powerful feature. Integers, Strings, and Objects can all be found in a single list. Lists are changeable, which means they can be changed after they are created. In Python, lists are ordered and counted. Every member inside the list has its separate position in the list, allowing duplication of the list’s elements while maintaining the credibility of each member. Lists help store and iterate through an iteration of data.

  • Error iso C++ Forbids Variable Length Array

    Variable size arrays (VLAs) are not forbidden in C++; the iso error is correct. Runtime-sized or variable-sized arrays are the other names for variable-length arrays. The size of these arrays is set at runtime. Among the kinds that can be updated are variable-length arrays and pointers to variable-length arrays. Variably modified types should be defined at either the block or function prototype level. Variable-length arrays are a feature that allows us to allocate a variable-size auto array on the stack. In a typedef statement, it can be utilized. From the C++ standard onwards, C enables variable-size arrays. The program below, for example, compiles and runs perfectly in C.

  • Cybersecurity should be more complex than 123456 | The Apopka Voice

    If companies like CNA and Facebook get hacked, what chance do you have to prevent a cyber attack? The answer may be as simple as “123456.” Incredibly, “123456” is the most common password used in most places worldwide. Others that rank high are “password” and “qwerty” (look down at your keyboard, and you'll see why that is popular). But simplistic options are not the only troubling trend in common passwords.

  • Bug Bounty Guide For Beginner | Bug Bounty Tutorials 2022

Builder GTK 4 Porting, Part VI

Short update this week given last Monday was Memorial Day in the US. I had a lovely time relaxing in the yard and running errands with my wife Tenzing. We’ve been building such a beautiful home together that it’s nice to just sit back and enjoy it from time to time. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6