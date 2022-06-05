Red Hat Leftovers Container adoption: 5 expert tips Containerization is already a well-established – and fast-moving – trend. Numerous analyst reports and industry surveys ultimately arrive at a common conclusion: Container adoption and usage has soared in recent years. [...] “If you’ve yet to get started with containers, you’re not alone – broadly as they’ve already been adopted,” says Gordon Haff, technology evangelist, Red Hat. It’s true what they say; you have to start somewhere. But running containerized workloads in production isn’t necessarily the kind of undertaking where you’ll want to start just anywhere. Here are five tips for building on a strong foundation.

Digital transformation: How to gain organizational buy-in Three-quarters of digital transformation initiatives are stuck in “pilot purgatory.” Why are so many projects unable to scale their digital systems at an enterprise level? While technical boxes may be checked, organizational adoption – if and how employees welcome the change – is often ignored. Achieving genuine buy-in from people is a much more complex challenge than installing hardware or software. Go figure.

What's new in version 2.7 of the Red Hat build of Quarkus Red Hat recently released version 2.6 of the Red Hat build of Quarkus to support enterprise developers building Kubernetes-native Java applications. The latest release has several great new features and performance improvements, including tools to improve developer productivity. Let’s take a look at some highlights from this release. For a complete list, check out the release notes.

Kafka Monthly Digest: May 2022 This is the 52nd edition of the Kafka Monthly Digest, and covers what happened in the Apache Kafka community in May 2022. For last month’s digest, see Kafka Monthly Digest: April 2022.

today's howtos How to Search and Replace Text in Vim Editor The term search and replace might be a simple phrase to users not inclined to use non-GUI OS environments like the command line. To a Linux user like one dedicated to programming and software development projects, you need a performant text editor like vim to handle the editing of your script and code files. Vim text editor might appear non-user-friendly to beginners, but you will blend in like a natural color once you get used to it.

Snort Alerts “This tutorial explains how to manage Snort Intrusion Detection System alert modes in Linux. Previously in LinuxHint, we published articles showing how to get started with Snort and how to create Snort rules. This document describes Snort alert modes and how to manage them. All practical examples in this tutorial include screenshots for users to understand them easily.”

Installing Matlab on Linux “This tutorial shows how to install Matlab on Linux. The tutorial was initially written in 2018 and updated in 2022. As its official website says, Matlab is a very powerful application for analyzing data, developing algorithms, creating mathematical models, running simulations, generating code, and testing and verifying embedded systems, among other features. We’ll learn how to install MatLab for free using the 30-day trial license in this tutorial. If you are a student, your educational institution probably already provides an unlimited free license; you can check if your institution has a MatLab license here. All installation steps described in this document include screenshots, making it easy for every Linux user to follow them.”

Enter File or Directory with Space & Special Character in its Name? - TREND OCEANS Everyone loves to assign fancy names to their files or directory, including special characters, numbers, and spaces. Special characters and numbers are good to have in the name of the files or directories even though they are not recommended. However, having space in a file or directory name is intriguing. The cd command is usually used to enter inside the directory and does not know what to do with the name containing the spaces and special characters.