Robot cat girl doll leverages Khadas VIM3 SBC for AI-accelerated object detection/tracking
While Khadas VIM4 board has just been launched, the earlier Khadas VIM3 SBC has the advantage of featuring a 5 TOPS NPU that’s being leveraged by Lilium Robotics for their humanoid robots, notably the Lily Delta V7 robot cat girl doll using the Amlogic A311D board to control motors and provide AI features such as face and object detection and tracking.
The Delta V7 is offered as an Android kit running Linux (Android refers to humanoid robot here) with a full motorized body kit, a head with a dual camera and sound system, accessories like a dress, wig, cat ears and tail, and other features that are more geared towards the adult crowd…
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 463 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
Programming and Security
Builder GTK 4 Porting, Part VI
Short update this week given last Monday was Memorial Day in the US. I had a lovely time relaxing in the yard and running errands with my wife Tenzing. We’ve been building such a beautiful home together that it’s nice to just sit back and enjoy it from time to time.
Recent comments
19 min 42 sec ago
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
10 hours 54 min ago
11 hours 13 min ago
11 hours 36 min ago
17 hours 25 min ago
13 hours 55 min ago
22 hours 28 min ago