today's howtos
-
How to Search and Replace Text in Vim Editor
The term search and replace might be a simple phrase to users not inclined to use non-GUI OS environments like the command line.
To a Linux user like one dedicated to programming and software development projects, you need a performant text editor like vim to handle the editing of your script and code files.
Vim text editor might appear non-user-friendly to beginners, but you will blend in like a natural color once you get used to it.
-
Snort Alerts
“This tutorial explains how to manage Snort Intrusion Detection System alert modes in Linux.
Previously in LinuxHint, we published articles showing how to get started with Snort and how to create Snort rules.
This document describes Snort alert modes and how to manage them.
All practical examples in this tutorial include screenshots for users to understand them easily.”
-
Installing Matlab on Linux
“This tutorial shows how to install Matlab on Linux. The tutorial was initially written in 2018 and updated in 2022.
As its official website says, Matlab is a very powerful application for analyzing data, developing algorithms, creating mathematical models, running simulations, generating code, and testing and verifying embedded systems, among other features.
We’ll learn how to install MatLab for free using the 30-day trial license in this tutorial. If you are a student, your educational institution probably already provides an unlimited free license; you can check if your institution has a MatLab license here.
All installation steps described in this document include screenshots, making it easy for every Linux user to follow them.”
-
Enter File or Directory with Space & Special Character in its Name? - TREND OCEANS
Everyone loves to assign fancy names to their files or directory, including special characters, numbers, and spaces. Special characters and numbers are good to have in the name of the files or directories even though they are not recommended.
However, having space in a file or directory name is intriguing. The cd command is usually used to enter inside the directory and does not know what to do with the name containing the spaces and special characters.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 446 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
Programming and Security
Builder GTK 4 Porting, Part VI
Short update this week given last Monday was Memorial Day in the US. I had a lovely time relaxing in the yard and running errands with my wife Tenzing. We’ve been building such a beautiful home together that it’s nice to just sit back and enjoy it from time to time.
Recent comments
19 min 42 sec ago
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
10 hours 54 min ago
11 hours 13 min ago
11 hours 36 min ago
17 hours 25 min ago
13 hours 55 min ago
22 hours 28 min ago