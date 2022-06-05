Red Hat Leftovers
Container adoption: 5 expert tips
Containerization is already a well-established – and fast-moving – trend. Numerous analyst reports and industry surveys ultimately arrive at a common conclusion: Container adoption and usage has soared in recent years.
“If you’ve yet to get started with containers, you’re not alone – broadly as they’ve already been adopted,” says Gordon Haff, technology evangelist, Red Hat.
It’s true what they say; you have to start somewhere. But running containerized workloads in production isn’t necessarily the kind of undertaking where you’ll want to start just anywhere. Here are five tips for building on a strong foundation.
Digital transformation: How to gain organizational buy-in
Three-quarters of digital transformation initiatives are stuck in “pilot purgatory.” Why are so many projects unable to scale their digital systems at an enterprise level?
While technical boxes may be checked, organizational adoption – if and how employees welcome the change – is often ignored. Achieving genuine buy-in from people is a much more complex challenge than installing hardware or software. Go figure.
What's new in version 2.7 of the Red Hat build of Quarkus
Red Hat recently released version 2.6 of the Red Hat build of Quarkus to support enterprise developers building Kubernetes-native Java applications. The latest release has several great new features and performance improvements, including tools to improve developer productivity.
Let’s take a look at some highlights from this release. For a complete list, check out the release notes.
Kafka Monthly Digest: May 2022
This is the 52nd edition of the Kafka Monthly Digest, and covers what happened in the Apache Kafka community in May 2022.
For last month’s digest, see Kafka Monthly Digest: April 2022.
Builder GTK 4 Porting, Part VI
Short update this week given last Monday was Memorial Day in the US. I had a lovely time relaxing in the yard and running errands with my wife Tenzing. We’ve been building such a beautiful home together that it’s nice to just sit back and enjoy it from time to time.
